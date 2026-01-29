Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino has sent a heartfelt message to the federal immigration agents he oversaw in Minnesota, praising them and sending them love in a video filmed in front of Mount Rushmore.

Bovino, who was recently demoted from his role leading the aggressive deportation operation in Minnesota, made a pit stop Thursday in South Dakota as he makes his way back to his original post in California.

Standing in front of the U.S. monument, Bovino addressed his “team” by comparing those conducting immigration enforcement in Minneapolis to the “turn and burn” presidents whose faces are carved into the side of the mountain.

“I’m very proud of what you, the Mean Green Machine, are doing in Minneapolis right now, just like you’ve done it across the United States over these tough past nine months,” Bovino said. “I want you to know you are the modern day equivalent of turn and burn.”

Since becoming a central leader in President Trump’s immigration operations, Bovino has referred to his tactics as “turn and burn” – moving into a city quickly, conducting mass arrests and then leaving.

'I love you' Bovino told federal immigration enforcement agents in a video message that praised their work

“Makes me very proud,” Bovino added. “Also want you to know I’ve got your back now and always. I love you, I support you and I salute you.”

Bovino, a career Border Patrol agent, has made national headlines over the last year after being named “commander-at-large” for the mass deportation operations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte and Minneapolis.

His military-like tactics in leading immigration enforcement operations have been subject to nationwide controversy, sparking lawsuits accusing agents of violating the Constitution, complaints about brutality and protests in opposition.

But after federal agents killed two U.S. citizens, 37-year-old Renee Good and 37-year-old Alex Pretti, in separate incidents in Minneapolis, the Trump administration decided to move out Bovino and replace him with Border Czar Tom Homan.

Trump’s immigration enforcement chiefs have faced more scrutiny than ever after the killings of Good and Pretti. The decision to remove Bovino appears to be an attempt to quell public outrage at the clashes between civilians and federal immigration enforcement agents. However, the administration described the move as just a change-up.

“Bovino is pretty good, but he’s a pretty out-there kind of guy,” Trump told Fox News this week. “Maybe it wasn’t good here.”