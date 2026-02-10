Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld has called for a Jewish Super Bowl halftime show that would culminate in a “live circumcision.”

The political commentator made the claim while raging about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 60 performance, even deploying a mock Spanish accent to criticize the rapper’s show.

Bad Bunny’s show was watched by an estimated 135 million people, according to CBS News, with the performance serving as a celebration of Latin culture. The explosive performance starred Puerto Rican stars Cardi B and Ricky Martin, as well as Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal.

Gutfeld, though, was less than enthusiastic as he blasted the performance on yesterday’s episode of The Five.

open image in gallery Greg Gutfeld has called for a 'Jewish halftime' show that would culminate in a 'live circumcision' ( Fox News )

“As a proud Latina, I don’t care for it,” he mocked, while imitating Hispanic Americans. “The music itself was mediocre.”

The host went on to describe an alternative half-time show, one which would end with a “live circumcision at the 50-yard line.”

According to Gutfeld, there are 6 million Jewish-themed Puerto Rican citizens of the United States, which is roughly half the number of Jewish Americans.

“Where is the Jewish halftime?” he raged, before reeling off a slew of stereotypes about Jewish Americans. “Where are the dancing accountants? The men slinging pastrami, the Jewish mothers telling you to get a sweater on.”

“And then you cap it off with a live circumcision right at the 50-yard line, and if you like, you can burn it down and then claim it as insurance, but I wouldn’t do that because that seems like a stereotype,” Gutfeld continued.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny’s halftime show was a celebration of Latin culture ( AP )

He also took a swipe at a segment of the show in which Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, danced on a utility pole.

The segment referenced the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, which left much of the island without power during President Trump’s first term.

Gutfeld, though, said he was unsure about the meaning of the performance.

“This thing, I didn’t understand, it’s about their blackouts. Is this our fault? Is this the United States’ fault that you didn’t get power?” he questioned.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny was joined on stage by music icon Lady Gaga ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Bad Bunny was the first artist to perform entirely in Spanish during a Super Bowl halftime show, delivering only one line in English.

“God bless America,” he said while his dancers brandished flags for countries across the American continent.

Following a brief performance from Lady Gaga, the star lifted up a football emblazoned with the words, “Together, We Are America.”

Despite the unifying message of the performance and the rave reviews it received, it was slammed by MAGA Republicans.

On Truth Social, Trump described the show as “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!”

open image in gallery His dancers brandished flags from a range of American countries ( AP )

Influencer Jake Paul even called for a boycott of the performance, describing Bad Bunny as a “fake American citizen” despite the fact that the rapper is Puerto Rican.

“Purposefully turning off the halftime show,” Jake wrote on X. “Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them).”

“Turn off this halftime,” he added. “A fake American citizen who publicly hates America. I cannot support that."

He was joined in his outrage by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong, who took umbrage with the performance by imposing a picture of herself crying over Russell Crowe’s body from Gladiator.

“Were you entertained?” Armstrong raged on Instagram. “I am embarrassed for the @NFL and Apple for the Super Bowl half time show totally in Spanish with a Cuban flag.”