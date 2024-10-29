Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1730214861

Harris to deliver ‘closing arguments’ at the site of Jan 6 rally: Election 2024 live updates

With one week to go before Election Day, the vice president will call on Americans “turn the page” on nearly a decade of rancorous and divisive zero-sum politics

Mike Bedigan
Tuesday 29 October 2024 15:14
Kamala Harris to give ‘closing argument’ speech in Washington DC with one week to go before Election Day
Kamala Harris to give ‘closing argument’ speech in Washington DC with one week to go before Election Day (AFP via Getty Images)

Kamala Harris will deliver a “closing argument” to voters at the Ellipse in Washington DC, the site of Donald Trump’s notorious “fight like hell” speech on January 6 2021.

With one week to go before Election Day, the vice president will call on Americans to “turn the page” on nearly a decade of rancorous and divisive zero-sum politics that began when Trump announced his first campaign for the presidency in June 2015.

The location for the Tuesday evening rally will make the White House the backdrop behind Harris as she lays out what is intended to be an optimistic and hopeful speech.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, the Harris campaign chair, said the speech would be “a major moment” for Harris’s “closing argument to the American people,” and said the vice president’s remarks would be “an optimistic and hopeful message” that is “really grounded in her belief in America” and targeted towards voters who still haven’t decided who to cast their ballot for this year.

On Monday, Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen stumped for Harris in Philadelphia, with the 44th president taking aim at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally in New York and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist joke about Puerto Rico.

