Kamala Harris to give ‘closing argument’ speech in Washington DC with one week to go before Election Day ( AFP via Getty Images )

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Kamala Harris will deliver a “closing argument” to voters at the Ellipse in Washington DC, the site of Donald Trump’s notorious “fight like hell” speech on January 6 2021.

With one week to go before Election Day, the vice president will call on Americans to “turn the page” on nearly a decade of rancorous and divisive zero-sum politics that began when Trump announced his first campaign for the presidency in June 2015.

The location for the Tuesday evening rally will make the White House the backdrop behind Harris as she lays out what is intended to be an optimistic and hopeful speech.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, the Harris campaign chair, said the speech would be “a major moment” for Harris’s “closing argument to the American people,” and said the vice president’s remarks would be “an optimistic and hopeful message” that is “really grounded in her belief in America” and targeted towards voters who still haven’t decided who to cast their ballot for this year.

On Monday, Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen stumped for Harris in Philadelphia, with the 44th president taking aim at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally in New York and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist joke about Puerto Rico.