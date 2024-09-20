Harris tells Oprah she’d shoot home intruder as Trump says Jewish voters will carry ‘a lot’ of blame if he loses election: Live
Harris speaks on cost of living, reproductive rights, and immigration during a star-studded election ‘Unite for America’ event with Oprah Winfrey
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Kamala Harris told Oprah Winfrey that she would shoot an intruder in her home as the vice president addressed gun violence, the cost of living, reproductive rights and immigration in an event on Thursday evening.
The pair sat down for their “Unite for America” live-streamed rally in Michigan as Winfrey mentioned that Harris revealed herself as a gun owner during the debate against Donald Trump last week.
“I did not know that,” Winfrey said to laughter from the audience that included the likes of Chris Rock and Julia Roberts.
Harris added: “If somebody breaks into my house they’re getting shot. I probably should not have said that... my staff will deal with that later.”
Trump said that Jewish American voters will bear “a lot” of blame if he loses the election, he told the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Washington on Thursday.
“If I don’t win this election – and the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens because if 40 per cent, I mean, 60 per cent of the people are voting for the enemy – Israel, in my opinion, will cease to exist within two years,” he told the audience.
Trump says if he loses election, Jewish voters will bear ‘a lot’ of blame
Donald Trump said Jewish voters will be partly to blame if he loses the 2024 presidential election, as he complained about their lack of support for him.
The Republican presidential nominee was speaking at two events in Washington, DC, on Thursday night — one at a summit about tackling antisemitism and another at the Israeli-American Council — where he repeatedly claimed he is backed by 40 percent of American Jewish voters.
Rhian Lubin has the details.
Trump says Jewish voters will bear ‘a lot’ of blame if he loses election
Trump claims he was ‘the president for Israel by far’ and the nation will be ‘wiped off the face of the Earth’ if he loses in November
New York magazine suspends star reporter over claims of romantic relationship with RFK Jr
New York magazine has revealed that it has placed its Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi on leave amid claims that she had a romantic relationship with Robert F Kennedy Jr.
A spokesperson for the publication told Status that Nuzzi recently “acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures.”
“Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign,” the spokesperson told Status. “An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust.”
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
New York magazine suspends reporter over claims of romantic relationship with RFK Jr
‘An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias,’ magazine spokesperson says of Olivia Nuzzi
Watch: Trump again claims he bested Harris on debate stage: ‘Man did I beat her!’
JD Vance mild-mannered, quiet and self-effacing under tough exterior, friend says
Despite peddling outlandish conspiracy theories and branding female Democrats as “childless cat ladies,” JD Vance is “mild” and “self-effacing,” according to close friend James Orr.
The British Cambridge professor met the Republican vice presidential candidate five years ago and “hit it off immediately,” he said. Now, Orr has publicly passed judgement on his companion in a told Politico podcast on Thursday.
“I’m struck watching him in the media, in speeches: He’s remarkably articulate, but he takes no prisoners,” he said.
“He’s extremely consistent, but he’s got that sharp edge — which is frankly needed these days in in presidential politics and when stakes are as high as they are.”
Orr continued: “But there’s definitely a gap between that and how he is in private, where he’s very mild, very self-effacing, not somebody who makes much of himself at all, very reflective, very quiet — an intellectual.”
Watch: Melania Trump reveals her role in White House renovation in latest memoir ad
Watch: Trump declares that he won’t take migrants from ‘infested countries'
Kamala Harris tells Oprah Winfrey that if someone breaks into her house ‘they’re getting shot’
Kamala Harris yet again brought up her Second Amendment credentials during a live event with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday night in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
During a discussion about gun violence, Winfrey brought up the fact that Harris revealed herself to be a gun owner during the debate against former President Donald Trump on September 10.
“I did not know that,” Winfrey said to laughter from the in-studio audience at the event entitled “Unite for America.”
“If somebody breaks into my house they’re getting shot,” Harris said, laughing, and added: “I probably should not have said that... my staff will deal with that later.”
Read more below.
Harris tells Oprah that if someone breaks into her house ‘they’re getting shot’
‘Please, please don’t make an ad of this video of her and air it in the swing states,’ Biden staffer says
‘Is she on death’s door before you actually decide to give her help?’: Harris and Oprah discuss abortion bans
Pelosi casts doubts over Trump’s sanity: ‘His thinking is not straight’
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Donald Trump doesn’t have the “sanity” required to be president.
“It takes vision, knowledge, judgment, strategic thinking, a heart full of love for the American people, and sanity to be president of the United States,” Pelosi told The Atlantic on Thursday.
“To be sane is probably an important characteristic to have if you’re going to have control over our nuclear weapons. Don’t you think?”
“I don’t think he’s on the level,” she emphasized. “His thinking is not straight. Not on the level.”
Ramaswamy sidesteps pet-eating migrant claims during Springfield town hall
Upon visiting Springfield, Ohio, Vivek Ramaswamy sidestepped questioning about a baseless conspiracy theory that Donald Trump continues to push: that Haitian immigrants are abducting and eating the city’s pets and waterfowl.
The former Republican presidential candidate hosted a town hall in the city just 10 days after Trump peddled the bizarre rumor at his presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris last Tuesday.
“I’m not here to talk about the issues that the media has really loved to obsess over — okay? — cats and dogs,” he said, ducking and waving to avoid directly answering questions about the conspiracy. “We’re not talking about that time. We’re talking about human beings,”
He continued: “I think the reality is, whether residents of this community are lying or not, that’s, I think, for other people to adjudicate.
“But I do think that residents of this community have been raising their hand pleading for help and have not gotten attention at the federal level. And yet that’s sad, because this is an embodiment of, I think, failed federal policies.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments