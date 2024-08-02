Election 2024 live: Harris and Biden greet prisoners released from Russia as Trump trashes swap deal
Three Americans were released in a multinational prisoner swap that set two dozen people free
The United States and Russia completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history on Thursday, with Moscow releasing journalist Evan Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, along with dissidents including Vladimir Kara-Murza, in a multinational deal that set two dozen people free.
Gershkovich, Whelan and Alsu Kurmasheva, a journalist with dual US-Russia citizenship, arrived on American soil shortly before midnight and were greeted by president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris, before joyful reunions with their families.
The historic prisoner swap deal has been hailed as a diplomatic victory across the world, with the apparent exception of Donald Trump, who bitterly posted on Truth Social that the US never makes good deals and the negotiators were an “embarrassment”.
Meanwhile, with just over two weeks to go before the Democratic National Convention, the party’s virtual roll call has begun with Harris soon expected to become the party’s official nominee.
Voting got underway at 9am ET on Thursday and runs through 5 August. Harris will announce her running mate next week before embarking on a tour of key battleground states.
Critics fear ‘dangerous message’ from prison swap
Critics fear that freeing Russians convicted of serious crimes could encourage more hostage-taking by US foes.
“I remain concerned that continuing to trade innocent Americans for actual Russian criminals held in the US and elsewhere sends a dangerous message to Putin that only encourages further hostage-taking by his regime,” Michael McCaul, the Republican chair of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement.
The multi-country deal appeared to be a one-time exchange that does not reset the antagonistic US-Russia relationship, which has deteriorated sharply since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
US deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said Washington-Moscow ties remain “in a very difficult place” despite the swap. “There was no trust involved in this relationship or negotiation,” Mr Finer told broadcaster CNN.
How the landmark US-Russia prisoner swap unfolded
‘Wonderful to greet freed Americans’
The freed Americans – Evan Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, along with dissidents including Vladimir Kara-Murza – took selfies with family members and friends, shared hugs with president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris, patted loved ones on the back and smothered them with kisses.
At one point, Mr Biden gave Whelan the flag pin off his own lapel.
‘Wonderful’ to greet freed Americans,” said Mr Biden.
He gave giving special credit to the cooperation of nations including Germany and Slovenia for helping to make the global prisoner swap work, saying they agreed to difficult things that were “against their self-interests.”
Speaking on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, Mr Biden rejected the idea that such swaps could lead to other Americans being detained. “I don’t buy this idea of ... let these people rot in jail because other people may be captured,” the president said.
Vice president Kamala Harris called the deal an “extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy”.
‘Powerful example of why it is vital to have friends in world’
The White House said it negotiated the high profile trade of 24 prisoners with Russia alongside Germany and three other countries. The deal, negotiated in secrecy for more than a year, involved 16 prisoners moving from Russia to the West and eight sent back to Russia from the West.
They included Vadim Krasikov, convicted of murdering an exiled dissident in Berlin, the German government said.
US president Joe Biden hailed the deal as “a feat of diplomacy and friendship” and praised Washington’s allies for their “bold and brave decisions.”
Mr Biden and vice president Kamala Harris greeted freed Americans Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, as well as Russian-British dissident and US resident Vladimir Kara-Murza, as they arrived at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, shortly before midnight.
Russian president Vladimir Putin met the prisoners returning to Russia on their arrival in Moscow, saying they would be given state awards.
“Today is a powerful example of why it’s vital to have friends in this world,” Mr Biden said earlier at the White House, flanked by relatives of freed prisoners.
Mr Biden expressed gratitude to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who made the politically difficult choice to release Krasikov.
Harris hails Biden as president who ‘understands importance of diplomacy’
Kamala Harris praised Joe Biden after the pair welcomed back the released Americans to US soil, saying he successfully secured their release by facilitating an ambitious, multinational prisoner swap.
“This is an extraordinary day. And I’m very thankful for our president, and what he has done this entire career, but in particular, as it relates to these families and these individuals,” she said.
Journalist Evan Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, along with dissidents including Vladimir Kara-Murza arrived on American soil shortly before midnight for a joyful reunion with their families.
President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris were also there to greet them and dispense hugs all around.
In a seemingly indirect swing at former president Donald Trump’s skills to negotiate political deals, Ms Harris said: “This one, this is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy. And understands the strength that rest in understanding the significance of diplomacy.”
‘It feels wonderful and was long time coming’
Speaking to the media after greeting the returning Americans, Joe Biden hailed the exchange – by far the largest in a series of swaps with Russia – as a diplomatic feat involving several Western allies.
“It feels wonderful, it was a long time coming. I meant what I said, alliances make a difference, [allies] stepped up and took a chance for us,” he said.
“I asked them to do some things that were against their immediate self interest. And really very difficult for them to do, particularly Germany and Slovenia.”
The US and its allies gave up Russians charged or convicted of serious crimes in exchange for Russia releasing journalists, dissidents and others imprisoned by the country’s highly politicised legal system on charges seen by the West as trumped-up.
