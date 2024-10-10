Harris leading by 4 points in new national poll as Trump refuses second debate with Fox News: Live
Donald Trump rejects further opportunity to debate Kamala Harris and uses swing state rallies to deride enemies rather than promote positive policy initiatives
Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump by four points in the latest Economist/YouGov poll, 49-45 percent, and appears to have pulled ahead with suburban voters according to a new Reuters/Ipsos survey — though one data analyst says the former president’s odds of winning have inexplicably surged.
Meanwhile, Trump has rejected Fox News’s offer to host a final presidential debate between him and his Democratic rival, having also spurned CNN’s invitation to a second contest.
“THERE WILL BE NO REMATCH,” the Republican said on Truth Social. “SO THERE IS NOTHING TO DEBATE.”
Trump was widely felt to have lost their first match-up in Philadelphia a month ago, cutting an absurd figure as he ranted baselessly about Haitian immigrants eating domestic pets in Springfield, Ohio.
On Wednesday, the Republican rallied in Joe Biden’s home state of Pennsylvania, using his time to repeat favorite false claims, call Harris “dumb”, and attack The View host Whoopi Goldberg as “demented” and “dirty and disgusting”.
Exclusive polling for The Independent has meanwhile indicated that Republicans are tiring of Trump and prefer his running mate, JD Vance, although they consider Democrat Tim Walz more presidential than this rival.
Trump offers tax breaks to US citizens overseas (but no specifics)
Donald Trump is proposing to grant a key tax break to U.S. citizens living overseas, pitching the idea as an effort to court votes from potentially millions of Americans who could benefit.
The former president and Republican nominee made the pledge in a video released by Republicans Overseas CEO Solomon Yue. Trump was expected to emphasize his idea Thursday during an appearance at the Economic Club of Detroit.
He’s also expected to say he will stop Chinese-produced autonomous vehicles from operating on American roads.
Trump will speak shortly, but for now, here’s the AP with the full report on the tax plan:
Donald Trump offers tax breaks to US citizens overseas but no specifics
Donald Trump is proposing to grant a key tax break to U.S. citizens living overseas
Bill Clinton to target rural voters as he joins Harris campaign trail, report says
Citing three sources familiar with the plans, CNN reports that Bill Clinton will be joining the campaign trail from this weekend in support of Kamala Harris.
The network reports:
The former president will seek to appeal to rural voters, among whom polls have shown Vice President Kamala Harris is performing worse than some of the last few Democratic nominees, particularly among younger Black men.
Clinton will start with stops in Georgia on Sunday and Monday, with a bus tour next week in North Carolina expected to follow, pending recovery from the hurricanes.
The emphasis is on counties won by former President Donald Trump. But it’s also on Clinton voters, hoping there are enough left from when he was the last Democratic presidential nominee before Biden to win Georgia in 1992 and that he can reconnect them to a coalition they’ve been steadily dropping out of over the last decade.
Clinton won’t appear at rallies. Going back to a kind of campaigning that he hasn’t done since before he became the “Comeback Kid” in the 1992 New Hampshire primary, Clinton’s schedule is for local fairs and porch rallies, talking to at most a few hundred people at a time.
As Trump refuses to debate, Harris accepts CNN town hall invitation instead
Kamala Harris will participate in a CNN-hosted live town hall on October 23 in light of Donald Trump’s continuing refusal to face the vice president again on the debate stage.
Harris-Walz campaign chair Jen O’Malley called Trump’s ducking any further debate as a “disservice to the American people” and released the following statement:
Donald Trump’s refusal to join Vice President Harris on the debate stage again is a disservice to the American people. They deserve to see the candidates side-by-side one more time before casting their ballots for one last look at their vastly different visions for America. After backing out of 60 Minutes and doing 27 straight interviews with conservative media, unfortunately it is clear Trump would rather cocoon himself in safe spaces and avoid real questions about his harmful plans and failed divisive leadership. Trump fears another debate where Vice President Harris would hold him accountable in front of tens of millions of Americans.
Trump may want to hide from the voters, but Vice President Harris welcomes the opportunity to share her vision for a New Way Forward for the country. She is happy to accept CNN’s invitation for a live, televised town hall on October 23 in Pennsylvania. This will be a unique opportunity for voters to hear directly from the Vice President on her commitment to be a President for all Americans and her plans to lower families’ costs, protect our freedoms including reproductive freedom, and keep us safe and secure. She will also use this platform to make the argument directly to Americans that Donald Trump will threaten the stability and security of hardworking families, and that a second Trump term is too big of a risk for our country.
Hillary Clinton revels in Trump’s double standard on China
Former secretary of state and Trump rival Hillary Clinton is reveling in Donald Trump’s double standard on trading with China after it emerged that his much-mocked branded Bibles are printed there.
“Perfect,” she declared on X.
Here’s the full story:
It turns out Trump’s ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles were made in China
Critics called the Trump Bible blasphemous
Harris leading Trump by four points in latest poll
Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump by four points among likely voters, according to an Economist/YouGov poll released today.
The vice president leads with 49% to Trump’s 45%, while four percent of voters are unsure, one percent support Jill Stein, and one percent support other candidates.
Harris also leads Trump by three percentage points among registered voters — 47% support the vice president while 44% plan to cast a ballot for the former president.
However, five percent of registered voters were still unsure of their choice, while one percent said they will vote for Jill Stein, one percent said they would not vote, and another one percent supported other candidates.
Watch: Trump tells Florida ‘we will come back stronger’ after Hurricane Milton
Donald Trump has posted a video message to the people of Florida following Hurricane Milton.
[Note the big edit at the one-minute mark — who made this? CBS?]
Ohioans know Trump’s claims about immigrants are false — but they still plan to vote for him
Most voters in Ohio do not believe Donald Trump’s racist falsehood that Haitian immigrants are “eating the pets” of Springfield.
But the Republican presidential candidate is still leading Vice President Kamala Harris by roughly six percentage points in the state, maintaining his lead from his 2016 and 2020 victories, according to polling from The Washington Post.
Alex Woodward looks at the latest polling.
Ohioans know Trump is lying about immigrants — but still plan to vote for him
More than 4 in 10 Republicans in the Buckeye State believe Trump’s lie that Haitians are eating pets, poll finds
Trump campaign revels in positive Pennsylvania rally coverage; Harris camp responds
Donald Trump’s senior campaign advisor Chris LaCivita celebrated positive media coverage in several local Pennsylvania newspapers this morning following the former president’s two rallies in the state on Wednesday in Scranton and Reading.
“Won’t see this in the national rags... PA papers this morning,” he tweeted. [Does he not know there was a major hurricane overnight?]
The Kamala Harris campaign shot back with a video of a number of empty seats at one venue at which Trump spoke...
Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
A data scientist who constructed a model to predict who will win the 2024 presidential election says Donald Trump has surged ahead in the last week.
Dr Thomas Miller from Northwestern University runs a website called The Virtual Tout, where he posts daily electoral vote forecasts. He also maps these predictions onto a graph with a timeline of major events that could sway voters – such as the July 13 assassination attempt against Trump and the October 1 debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz.
Katie Hawkinson looks at his latest findings.
Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning election have suddenly surged
Dr Thomas Miller modelling shows Trump’s predicted Electoral College votes have risen in the last 10 days from 230 to 275
