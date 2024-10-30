✕ Close Kamala Harris says American patriots did not struggle for us to ‘submit to the will of another petty tyrant’

With less than a week to go in the US presidential election race, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their final pitches to voters, with both appearing in battleground North Carolina on Wednesday.

The Democratic presidential nominee has been forced to respond to Joe Biden inadvertently whipping up a conservative media storm by seemingly calling Trump’s supporters “garbage” in response to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s already-notorious Madison Square Garden joke about Puerto Rico.

Harris told reporters on Wednesday that she “strongly” disagrees with any criticism of the public based on their voting intentions.

Elsewhere, at a rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Trump also addressed the president’s comments.

“Last night, Joe Biden finally said what he and Kamala really think of our supporters,” he said. “He called them garbage and they mean it... even though, without question, my supporters are far higher quality than Crooked Joe or Lyin’ Kamala.”

He added: “My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple: You can’t lead America if you don’t love Americans.”

On Tuesday, Harris delivered her “closing argument” in Washington DC, speaking on the very same spot from which Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell” on January 6, 2021.