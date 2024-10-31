Trump and Harris campaign out West in final sprint to Election Day: Live updates
Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are out on the campaign trail, with the Republican holding an impromptu press conference from a garbage truck on Wednesday
With less than a week to go in the US presidential election race, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are making their final pitches to voters.
The Democratic presidential nominee has hit back at her Republican rival after he vowed to “protect” women “whether the women like it or not” at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.
“Donald Trump thinks he should get to make decisions about what you do with your body. Whether you like it or not,” Harris posted on X.
In a bizarre stunt prior to his speech, Trump had posed in a garbage truck dressed as a sanitation worker in an attempt to troll Harris and Joe Biden after the latter allegedly called MAGA voters “garbage” in anger over comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s already-notorious Madison Square Garden joke about Puerto Rico.
The publicity gimmick was not entirely a success, with Trump struggling to climb into the waste collection vehicle’s cab, looking ridiculous in a high-visibility vest and spending time circling the airport tarmac to no obvious end.
The latest swing state polling meanwhile puts Harris narrowly ahead in Wisconsin and Michigan.
Live: Trump holds New Mexico rally on Halloween
Former Trump attorney has law license suspended for 2020 plot
Kenneth Chesebro’s law license in New York has been suspended over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
The attorney, who helped put together the Trump campaign’s fake electors plot, pleaded guilty in October last year to being part of a conspiracy in the Georgia election subversion case.
In June of this year, Chesebro was charged with forgery in Wisconsin by the state’s attorney general.
Jesse Watters tells his wife that secretly voting for Kamala Harris would be like ‘having an affair’
Fox News host Jesse Watters said during a segment of The Five that if his wife secretly voted for Vice President Kamala Harris, it would be “like having an affair.”
The panel was discussing a recent Harris campaign ad voiced by actress Jessica Roberts, suggesting to women that they can vote for the VP without telling their Trump-backing husbands.
Watters admitted in 2018 that his relationship with his now-wife Emma DiGiovine began as an affair during his first marriage. DiGiovine was a producer on his show at the time, according to Mediaite. The affair led to Watters’s first wife filing for divorce.
Walz says women voters will ‘send a loud and clear message to Donald Trump'
Tim Walz said on Thursday that women voters will “send a loud and clear message to Donald Trump ... whether he likes it or not.”
The Harris campaign has seized on comments from Trump on Wednesday night saying that he would protect women whether they “like it or not.”
Liz Cheney calls Charlie Kirk a ‘twit’ as he slams Harris campaign over ad aimed at women
Former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who has endorsed Harris, called rightwing activist Charlie Kirk a “twit as he lambasted the Democrat’s campaign for urging women to vote for the vice president without telling their husbands.
Two-thirds of Americans are anxious about the election, new poll finds
Most Americans are anxious and frustrated right now but also gripped by the campaign for the White House as it enters its final days, according to a new poll.
While Democrats and Republicans largely have similar emotions about the upcoming showdown, the former are more likely to be anxious compared to their conservative counterparts, according to the AP-NORC poll.
Gustaf Kilander has more.
‘I went trick-or-treating with the Bidens. The scariest thing there was the president’
Our White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg just returned from a Halloween visit at the White House – and a tough talk with some anxious Democratic operatives.
Jake Paul endorses Trump
You probably already know whether this matters to you but, if not, here’s the social media personality and boxer explaining himself – and admitting to being nervous about what his decision might mean for his career if it doesn’t pay off.
Mike Johnson denies saying what he was caught on camera saying
“They” are always “taking things out of context” aren’t they?
I think this reading from Harris’s spokesperson is a lot closer to the truth.
But you can judge for yourself about the House Speaker’s comments on “taking a blowtorch” to the Affordable Care Act by checking the tape below.
In the same interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo this morning, Johnson also insists that this time there really will be a “red wave” on Election Day, which emphatically did not materialise during the 2022 midterms, despite much hype.
Harris continues attack on Trump over latest comments about women
The VP is up and at ‘em early in Madison, Wisconsin, and is not playing around.
Here’s Trump getting annoyed about her remarks in real-time on Truth Social.
