Trump secretly sent Putin Covid tests in 2020; Harris takes narrow lead over Trump in new poll: Live
Kamala Harris continues media blitz as Donald Trump’s campaign pushes back on new book’s allegations about relationship with Putin
Donald Trump sent Vladimir Putin Covid-19 testing machines at the height of the pandemic, according to a new book by veteran Watergate journalist Bob Woodward. The former president also spoke with the Russian leader as many as seven times after leaving the White House, it alleges.
The Trump campaign has called the stories “made up” and Woodward “demented and deranged” and a “sleazebag”.
Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with the co-hosts of ABC’s The View on Tuesday morning to discuss the campaign and her proposal for Medicare to cover at-home care for seniors.
The Democrat nominee is undertaking a media blitz, having appeared on CBS’s 60 Minutes on Monday on which she was pressed on her economic plan, US support for Ukraine and Israel, and her experiences as a gun owner.
“I believe that the people of America want a leader who is not trying to divide us and demean,” she said of rival Trump.
Harris is currently on Howard Stern’s radio show and later is a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Her running mate Tim Walz was also grilled on 60 Minutes and made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show.
Trump sent Putin Covid-19 testing machines early in pandemic, new books says
Donald Trump secretly sent Vladimir Putin several Covid-19 test machines for his personal use at the height of the pandemic, according to a soon-to-be-released book by Watergate journalist Bob Woodward.
Russia and the US did exchange medical equipment at the time in early 2020, but Putin reportedly told Trump to keep the deployment of testing machines quiet.
“Please don’t tell anybody you sent these to me,” the journalist writes the Russian leader told Trump.
“I don’t care,” Trump replied, “Fine.”
“No, no,” Putin reportedly said. “I don’t want you to tell anybody because people will get mad at you, not me. They don’t care about me.”
Woodward’s latest book War is scheduled for publication on October 15.
Read more about the interactions between the former president and the Russian leader below:
Trump reportedly spoke with Putin at least seven times since leaving White House
Trump’s campaign denies journalist’s reporting and calls him an ‘angry, little man’ and a ‘sleazebag’
Trump promises to ‘remove the Jew haters’ if re- elected
Donald Trump pledged to “remove the Jew haters” as he spoke at an October 7 memorial event at his Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida – on the first anniversary of the horror attacks on Israel.
Approximately 1,145 people were killed and 251 taken hostage in the Hamas assault on a music festival in southern Israel 12 months ago, which sparked an ongoing conflict in Gaza at the cost of more than 40,000 Palestinian lives.
On Monday, the Republican presidential nominee told his audience at the Doral that he “will defend our American Jewish population.”
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Trump promises to ‘remove the Jew haters’ if he’s elected in November
Republican presidential nominee delivers fiery support for Israel at October 7 remembrance event – before dancing off the stage to The Village People’s YMCA
Trump campaign leaps on Harris response to question about Biden presidency
The Trump-Vance campaign has leapt on a response Kamala Harris gave during her appearance on The View this morning. Asked what she would have done differently than President Joe Biden over the past four years, the vice president responded: “There is not a thing that comes to mind.”
Here’s that moment:
And here’s what the Trump camp had to say:
If you're a voter who wants to turn the page from Joe Biden's failed economy, open border, and global chaos then Kamala Harris is NOT the candidate for you.
On her Tuesday appearance on The View, Kamala Harris was asked, "If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?"
Kamala responded, "There is not a thing that comes to mind...I've been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact."
Over 60 percent of voters say the nation is on the wrong track due to the decisions Kamala has been a part of.
Kamala Harris has no regrets for supporting inflationary spending, open borders, and weakness abroad.
Later in her interview with the full panel of co-hosts, Harris returned to the question, seeming to realize she needed to take another run at it, adding: “I plan on having a Republican in my cabinet...You asked me what's the difference between Joe Biden and me, that will be one of the differences — I am going to have a Republican in my cabinet. I don't feel burdened by letting pride get in the way of a good idea.”
Watch below:
Trump says he is ‘very proud of Melania’ as memoir released nationally
Donald Trump says he is “very proud of Melania” as her memoir is released nationwide today.
The former president wrote on Truth Social:
Very proud of Melania! Her book is out Nationally, and for sale EVERYWHERE. It is really great! She was a fantastic First Lady, and shares that experience, and much more. She’s also a really good writer, as she showed at the Republican National Convention with her letter, that turned out to be a sensational highlight. Perfect for Christmas. Get it NOW, and ENJOY!
Trump appears to falsely claim he’s been to Gaza
...and says it could be “better than Monaco”.
Katie Hawkinson has the story.
Trump claims Gaza could be rebuilt ‘better than Monaco’ in Hugh Hewitt interview
Trump’s comments came on the one-year anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel
Watch: GOP pollster days Harris ‘gets credit’ for taking interviews as Trump ‘ducking' them
Democrats fear Harris is failing to reach the working class
Democratic lawmakers are worried Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign is not resonating with crucial working-class voters, especially in Michigan where the race is neck-and-neck.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has reportedly urged the Harris–Walz campaign to spend more time in her state, touting the VP’s economic policies and emphasizing the Biden–Harris administration’s work that appeals directly to auto and blue-collar workers, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Ariana Baio reports.
Democrats fear Harris is failing to reach the working class and it could cost victory
Trump and Harris are nearly tied in Michigan, a swing state that historically favors Democrats though the former president won in 2016
Watch: Lincoln Project releases heartbreaking ad about end of reproductive rights
What have we learned from Melania Trump’s memoir about life in the White House?
Melania Trump’s new memoir isn’t exactly brimming full of juicy gossip and anecdotes.
In fact, it does little to unveil the personality of the woman behind the 45th president as she matter-of-factly writes about her life.
Years of that life, however, have been spent in the White House – and the former first lady seems genuinely passionate about the address and its historical preservation.
She also offers up a few fun facts about 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue that are likely unknown to most non-residents, from its protocol to history to decoration.
Here are some of the quirky details about life in the White House revealed within the pages of Melania:
Things you didn’t know about life in the Trump White House
Melania Trump’s self-titled memoir, released on Tuesday, recounts her days and duties as first lady – including a few quirky details about both the history and everyday life at the White House, writes Sheila Flynn
