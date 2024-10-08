✕ Close Kamala Harris calls out Donald Trump’s ‘lack of empathy’

Donald Trump sent Vladimir Putin Covid-19 testing machines at the height of the pandemic, according to a new book by veteran Watergate journalist Bob Woodward. The former president also spoke with the Russian leader as many as seven times after leaving the White House, it alleges.

The Trump campaign has called the stories “made up” and Woodward “demented and deranged” and a “sleazebag”.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with the co-hosts of ABC’s The View on Tuesday morning to discuss the campaign and her proposal for Medicare to cover at-home care for seniors.

The Democrat nominee is undertaking a media blitz, having appeared on CBS’s 60 Minutes on Monday on which she was pressed on her economic plan, US support for Ukraine and Israel, and her experiences as a gun owner.

“I believe that the people of America want a leader who is not trying to divide us and demean,” she said of rival Trump.

Harris is currently on Howard Stern’s radio show and later is a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Her running mate Tim Walz was also grilled on 60 Minutes and made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show.