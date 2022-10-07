Jump to content

Woman says that Herschel Walker urged her to have a second abortion

Eric Garcia
Friday 07 October 2022 22:34
A the woman whom Herschel Walker paid for an abortion told The New York Times that Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, urged her to have a second abortion.

The woman told The Times that she ended her relationship with the former University of Georgia running back after she refused to terminate the pregnancy. She added that since then, he has played a minimal role in the child’s life other than court-ordered child support and gifts.

The woman, whose name The Times withheld, said she was frustrated seeing Republicans rally around him.

“As a father, he’s done nothing. He does exactly what the courts say, and that’s it,” she said. “He has to be held responsible, just like the rest of us. And if you’re going to run for office, you need to own your life.”

The woman who spoke to The Times is the same person who spoke to The Daily Beast about Mr Walker sending a $700 check.

