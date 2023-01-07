House speaker vote – live: Kevin McCarthy elected speaker on 15th round after Republicans scuffle
House speaker elected after 15 rounds of voting
Heated conversations continue on House floor as McCarthy edges closer to Speakership
Kevin McCarthy was finally elected speaker of the House of Representatives after 15 rounds of voting, clinching the gavel just after midnight on Saturday.
The stalemate on Capitol Hill ended after four days of protracted Republican Party infighting over who to elect.
Mr McCarthy’s bid was previously derailed by a group of far-right Republicans including the likes of Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz.
However, on Friday he made significant progress in the 12th ballot, managing to flip a total of 14 representatives-elect in his favour after lengthy negotiations.
How McCarthy was elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
Republican Kevin McCarthy has now been elected House speaker after an historic four-day run of gruelling repeated ballots, a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern.
Mr McCarthy flipped more than a dozen conservative holdouts to become his supporters on Friday, including the chairman of the chamber’s Freedom Caucus.
He still fell one vote short on the 14th ballot, leading to an uproar in the chamber as scenes between Republicans became raucous and unruly.
Shortly afterwards the few Republican holdouts began voting present, dropping the tally he needed. It was the end of the bitter standoff that had shown the strengths and fragility of American democracy.
The final tally was 216-212, with all Democrats voting for their minority leader Hakeem Jeffries and six Republican holdouts to Mr McCarthy simply voting present.
The late turn of events came after Mr McCarthy agreed to many of the detractors’ demands - including the reinstatement of a longstanding House rule that would allow any single member to call a vote to oust him from office.
Even as Mr McCarthy secured the votes he needs, he will emerge as a weakened speaker, having given away some powers and constantly under the threat of being booted by his detractors.
‘Now the hard work begins’, says McCarthy after a historic win
House speaker Kevin McCarthy ushered in a new GOP majority after a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early on Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern.
“Now the hard work begins,” he said in his first comments after being elected.
Republicans roared in celebration, then embraced their new speaker, chanting “USA! USA!”
With a speaker elected, the House finally was able to start swearing in newly-elected lawmakers who had been waiting all week for the chamber to formally open and the 2023-24 session to begin.
After four days of gruelling ballots, Mr McCarthy flipped more than a dozen conservative holdouts, including the chairman of the chamber’s far-right Freedom Caucus.
Kevin McCarthy elected House speaker
The longest contest for speaker of the House of Representatives in more than a century has come to an end with the narrow, dramatic election of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to the role.
Kevin McCarthy elected House speaker on 15th round after fight nearly breaks out
Lawmakers nearly came to blows as historic streak of voting neared dramatic conclusion
‘One more time'
Chants of “one more time” have broken out on the House floor, as lawmakers appear poised to hold another round of votes to nominate a speaker.
McCarthy fails on 14th round of voting
Kevin McCarthy has failed to secure enough votes to be elected speaker.
“A speaker has not been elected,” the House clerk read out around 11.15pm ET.
Things are getting tense on the House floor
As Matt Gaetz votes “present”, preventing Kevin McCarthy from the last vote he would need to gain the speaker’s gavel, video showed Rep Mike Rogers of Alabama being held back as he appeared to have strong words for Mr Gatez.
House is back in session
The House is back in session, voting for a 14th time to elect a speaker of the House. There’s a greater sense of enthusiasm on the House floor, as word spreads that House Republicans may have reached a deal to elect Kevin McCarthy speaker.
With the weekend nearing, lawmakers are ready for the weekend as much as anyone.
