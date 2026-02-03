House votes to reopen the government–setting up a fight over ICE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The House of Representatives voted to reopen major parts of the U.S. government on Tuesday afternoon, setting up a major fight between the White House and Senate Democrats to enact major changes to the way the federal government is conducting immigration enforcement.

The House voted 217-214 to pass legislation the Senate passed last week, with 21 Republicans voting against it, but 21 Democrats voting for it.

The legislation would fund the Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, Labor, Housing and Urban Development, Education and Transportation for the rest of the fiscal year. But it would only fund the Department of Homeland Security–which houses Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as Customs and Border Protection–for two weeks.

Democrats hope to use this two-week span to negotiate changes to the way ICE and CBP conduct themselves after ICE official Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Good and CBP officials shot and killed Alex Pretti in Minneapolis last month.

President Donald Trump had dispatched ICE to Minneapolis under the guise of cracking down after a massive welfare fraud scandal involving some Somali-Americans. But it has also led to some U.S. citizens and those with pending immigration in the United States legally being detained.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made his demands clear last week, saying that he wanted to end roving patrols throughout American cities, a removal of masks for ICE and CBP agents, and body cameras for agents.