Biden wins Michigan primary despite Gaza protest vote as Trump underperforms: Live
Results from Great Lakes State appear to further cement likelihood of unpopular November rematch between 2020 candidates
Nikki Haley vows to stay in Republican primary race
President Joe Biden and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump both won their respective Michigan primaries on Tuesday, further cementing the likelihood of an unpopular rematch between the 2020 candidates come November.
But despite Mr Biden’s comfortable victory, Democrats will have been closely watching the extent of the “uncommitted” vote on Michigan ballot papers, as the Great Lakes State became a focal point for discontent among the same voters who propelled the president to victory four years ago, with his support for Israel’s actions in Gaza a principle cause of disquiet among many.
The number of “uncommitted” votes has now passed 100,000, far surpassing a goal set by the organisers of this year’s protest effort and accounting for around 13.3 per cent of the total.
Despite underperforming, Mr Trump once again soared to victory over former UN ambassador Nikki Haley in the GOP contest.
His challenger has insisted on staying in the contest for Super Tuesday on 5 March, even after losing in her home state of South Carolina and Saturday and the support of the imporant Charles Koch-led conservative donor movement.
Breaking: Marianne Williamson announces she is ‘unsuspending’ her 2024 presidential campaign
Long-shot Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced on Wednesday she is unsuspending her campaign and throwing her hat back into the ring in the race for the White House.
In a video posted on X, Ms Williamson said she was re-joining the presidential race to take down President Joe Biden – who she referred to as a “fascist”.
“I had suspended it because I was losing the horse race but something so much more important than the horse race is at stake here and we must respond,” Ms Williamson said.
“Right now we have a fascist standing at the door and everybody’s all upset about it.”
Ariana Baio has the latest.
Haley blames Trump for Republican losses in Michigan and across the US
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said her rival and current GOP front-runner Donald Trump is to blame for recent Republican losses in Michigan, a key battleground state.
“Ever since Donald Trump became president, they've lost the governor's mansion. They've lost the state House. They've lost the state Senate,” she told CNN.
The former UN ambassador has repeatedly said on the campaign trail that Trump won’t be able to win the general election.
“You're seeing the same thing, whether you look at all the early states — Donald Trump didn't get 40 per cent of any of the Republican primary vote. It is a problem,” Haley said.
“He’s not bringing people into the party, he's pushing people out of the party.”
Number of ‘uncommitted’ votes in Michigan passes 100,000
The number of people who registered an “uncommitted” vote in yesterday’s Democratic primary has now passed the 100,000-mark, according to the AP, which equates to around 13.3 per cent of the total and is certainly something for Joe Biden’s team to take into account.
Results in Michigan all but cement prospect of Trump-Biden rematch
President Joe Biden survived plans by progressives and Arab-Americans to vote “uncommitted” in protest of his support for Israel to win the Michigan primary on Tuesday evening.
Read more from Eric Garcia here on what that means for presidential race.
Trump wins Michigan primary as Haley warns his candidacy would be ‘suicide for our country’
Donald Trump picked up another win in Michigan’s Republican primary on Tuesday but weathered a further attack from rival Nikki Haley, who told The Wall Street Journal that his candidacy would mean “suicide for out country” in some of her strongest criticism yet of the GOP presidential front-runner.
“This may be his survival mode to pay his legal fees and get out of some sort of legal peril, but this is like suicide for our country,” she the former UN ambassador of the man she served as president, who now faces four criminal indictments and 91 felony charges.
“We’ve got to realise that if we don’t have someone who can win a general election, all we are doing is caving to the socialist left.”
Haley has repeatedly pointed to polling that indicates she could beat Joe Biden in November, whereas the contest between the president and Trump is too close to call.
On her decision to stay in the race despite having no obvious path to victory, she pointed to the lack of public appetite for a rematch of the 2020 election by saying: “I’m doing what I believe 70 per cent of Americans want me to do.”
Certainly not everyone in Michigan is keen for more Trump.
Here’s Eric Garcia on last night’s primary.
Top Michigan election officials expected expedited results
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said they are expecting election results “relatively sooner than in the past”.
She said it was because of the new law that “enables clerks to begin processing absentee ballots that were sent before today to begin processing them earlier than today”.
There were nearly 2,000 Michiganders registered to vote, she added.
From running mate to chief of staff, here’s who could be in a Trump administration in 2025
Nothing has captured the current political imagination more than the Trump veepstakes.
Given that Donald Trump is all but guaranteed to be the nominee, the choice to be his vice-president will explain to the voting public what we can expect from a future administration. And this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) offered the perfect exhibition match for would-be administration officials.
Jeffrey Lord, a political strategist who worked in the Reagan and Bush administrations, told The Independent at CPAC that Trump is most likely to pick either a female running mate or Tim Scott, the sole Black Republican senator who endorsed him last month.
Judge slaps down rogue Michigan Republican chairwoman who refused to leave post
A Michigan court has ruled in favour of one of the two duelling claimants to the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party.
Since 6 January this year, Kristina Karamo has insisted that she is the rightful chairwoman of the state party despite a group of her colleagues voting to remove her.
Following his win in the GOP Michigan primary on Tuesday, Donald Trump praised Pete Hoekstra, Ms Karamo’s replacement.
“This was a great day and Pete, congratulations. You’ll be a fantastic chairman, one of the best ever. I don’t know if you know he was a fantastic— just couldn’t be better as an ambassador— but before that he was a really successful and respected, highly respected congressman,” Mr Trump said, in remarks shared by his campaign.
Read the full story from Io Dodds here:
Biden survives ‘uncommitted’ Democratic protest vote over Gaza to win Michigan primary
President Joe Biden survived plans by progressives and Arab-Americans to vote “uncommitted” in protest of his support for Israel to win the Michigan primary on Tuesday evening.
Michigan is home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the country, specifically located in Dearborn, just outside of Detroit. As of late Tuesday evening, with 47 out of 48 per cent of its precincts reported, the city reported that 56.22 per cent of the city’s population voted “uncommitted” while 40.37 per cent of Dearborn turned out for Mr Biden.
As of early Wednesday morning, with a more than half of the vote reporting, Mr Biden received 81.1 per cent of the vote in the Democratic primary, while 13 percent of voters chose “uncommitted.” But much of Wayne County, the largest county in Michigan that houses a large part of Detroit, had yet to report its results.
Listen to Michigan movement ‘emerged victorious tonight'
The #ListenToMichigan group, which advocated for Michiganders to cast their votes as “uncommitted” in the state’s Democratic primary, declared triumph and lauded the results of the day.
In a statement released on X, the group said it “emerged victorious tonight and massively surpassed our expectations”.
“President Biden has funded the bombs falling on the family members of people who live right here in Michigan. People who voted for him, who now feel completely betrayed,” the group said. “President Biden, listen to Michigan. Count us out, Joe.”
