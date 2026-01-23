ICE live updates: Minnesota ‘economic blackout’ planned in protest against agency as Vance defends immigration raids
Vance also defended immigration enforcement’s decision to detain a 5-year-old
Labor unions, faith leaders and community members in Minnesota are urging Minnesotans not to work, shop or go to school Friday as part of an “economic blackout” to combat aggressive Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.
"What we are living through is an economic violence against all of us," Rodrigo Cardoza, owner of Mercado Central in Minneapolis, told CBS News. "Immigrants are not the problem. We are job creators, partners, community builders.”
More than 400 businesses throughout the region are expected to be closed, according to organizers. Instead of shopping, some residents will participate in a march and rally – it will also serve as an event to mourn Renee Good, the 37-year-old mother who was fatally shot by an ICE officer earlier this month.
The protests come one day after Vice President JD Vance gave a speech seeking to lower the temperature in Minneapolis. Vance defended ICE officers and blamed local and state law enforcement for causing “chaos” by not cooperating with federal immigration enforcement.
He also defended the agency’s decision to detain a 5-year-old, saying it was the best option given the child’s father was an “illegal alien” under arrest.
Faith leaders, labor unions and community organizers are asking Minnesotans to participate in an economic blackout Friday by not shopping or attending school.
The planned protest is part of a pushback on immigration enforcement operations by the Trump administration.
Local businesses that can participate in the economic blackout say the point is to show officials that immigrants are a key part of a thriving economy.
Jury acquits man accused of murder-for-hire plot against Border Patrol leader
A man accused of offering a $10,000 bounty via Snapchat for the life of a senior Border Patrol leader has been acquitted, marking the conclusion of the first criminal trial to emerge from last year's immigration crackdown in the Chicago area.
Jurors deliberated for less than four hours before delivering a not guilty verdict for Juan Espinoza Martinez, 37.
He had faced a single count of murder-for-hire, which carried a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
The federal trial, where testimony lasted only a few hours, served as a significant test of the Trump administration's credibility regarding federal immigration surges that have been implemented across the United States.
Read on...
Watch: ICE activity is ‘inducing trauma,’ says Columbia Heights school official says
All but seven Democrats vote against bill to fund Homeland Security amid ICE crackdowns in Minnesota
Only seven Democrats joined all but one Republican to fund the Department of Homeland Security as many Democratic voters continue to speak out against crackdowns by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Reps. Don Davis of North Carolina, Tom Suozzi of New York, Henry Cuellar of Texas, Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Laura Gillen of New York, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington and Jared Golden of Maine voted to fund the Department of Homeland Security. All of them hail from districts that voted for President Donald Trump.
Only Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, a perpetual gadfly in the House, joined the rest of the Democrats to oppose the bill.
The vote came as many Democrats have criticized tactics by ICE, particularly after the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis earlier this month. Rep. Angie Craig, who represents the Minneapolis area and is running for Senate in the state, said she was a “hell no” on the legislation.
Read on...
Democrat bashes 'cruelty' of Trump administration in immigration crackdown
Senator Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, has bashed the “cruelty” of the Trump administration in its immigration crackdown.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday on an internal ICE memo authorizing federal agents to forcibly enter people’s homes without a judge’s warrant.
Responding to that report, Schiff wrote on X Thursday, “Kristi Noem is telling ICE agents they can forcibly enter your home without a judicial warrant. That is unconstitutional.
“History will judge us if we do not stand up to the lawlessness and cruelty of this administration.”
AOC calls to defend ICE after 5-year-old detained
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, has repeated her calls to defund Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a five-year-old boy was detained in Minnesota.
“An agency that is attacking U.S. citizens, that are kidnapping five-year-olds, that are using them as bait to open doors and that privately circulating that they can violate everyday Americans' Constitutional rights by busting into their doors—they deserve to be defunded, and I’ll take any step in that direction,” the congresswoman told reporters Thursday.
Watch: School official calls on agents to release body cam from 5-year-old’s detention
Trump claims Rep. Ilhan Omar is worth $30M, calls for financial crimes probe
President Donald Trump has claimed Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, is worth more than $30 million and called for a financial crimes investigation.
“Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is worth over $30 Million Dollars. There is no way such wealth could have been accumulated, legally, while being paid the salary of a politician. She should be investigated for Financial and Political Crimes, and that investigation should start, NOW!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday.
Last February, Omar told Business Insider, “Since getting elected, there has been a coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign claiming all sorts of wild things, including the ridiculous claim I am worth millions of dollars which is categorically false.”
The Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota is intertwined with a massive fraud scandal in the state, in which hundreds of millions of dollars were allegedly stolen from welfare programs.
Somali Americans, who made up most of the defendants charged so far in the federal fraud schemes, have become a political target for Trump, with him calling the Somali immigrant population in Minnesota “garbage.”
In particular, Omar, a refugee from Somalia, has drawn the president’s ire. He has said that she “shouldn’t be allowed to be a congresswoman” and “should be thrown the hell out of our country.”
Kamala Harris speaks out against detention of ICE 'bait' Liam Ramos: 'Just a baby'
Former Vice President Kamala Harris has slammed immigration officials for detaining five-year-old Liam Ramos in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, on Tuesday.
“Liam Ramos is just a baby. He should be at home with his family, not used as bait by ICE and held in a Texas detention center. I am outraged, and you should be too,” Harris said.
Watch: JD Vance defends arrests of Minnesota protesters who disrupted church service
Vice President JD Vance has defended the arrests of two anti-ICE protesters who disrupted a service at a Minnesota church last Sunday.
“If you interrupt a church service, you ought to get arrested, you ought to go to prison,” Vance told Newsmax Thursday.
Read more about the protesters’ arrest:
Protesters arrested after disrupting Minnesota church service
