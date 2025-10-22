Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An immigration sweep targeted New York City vendors just days after a conservative influencer tagged Immigration and Customs Enforcement on social media to “check this corner out.”

Hundreds of angry New Yorkers clashed with federal agents Tuesday afternoon at the city’s famed Canal Street, an area which for years has been a not-so-underground market for knock-off designer handbags, watches, perfumes and sunglasses as well as phones and other electronics.

Protesters attempted to block immigration agents from carrying out the operation when scenes turned ugly.

Savanah Hernandez, a right-wing political commentator with Turning Point USA, appeared to take credit for the anti-immigration crackdown after alerting the Department of Homeland Security to activity in the area over the weekend.

“It does really seem like the admin is watching and responding to what’s being reported on X,” Hernandez said in response to another user who congratulated her.

open image in gallery An immigration sweep targeted New York City vendors days after a conservative influencer tagged Immigration and Customs Enforcement on social media to ‘check this corner out’ ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Hernandez shared a video from the corner of Canal Street and Broadway on October 19.

“The entire sidewalk is filled with illegals who state they are from Senegal and I watched as they fled police,” Hernandez said. “Perhaps @ICEgov should go check this corner out.”

She followed up with another post Monday. “Day 1 of me asking the @DHSgov to go and clean up Canal street in NYC where hoards of illegals are brazenly selling fake goods in broad daylight,” she posted.

Hernandez replied to Customs and Border Patrol’s X account Tuesday morning and told the agency to “go check out Canal St in New York City.”

“There are easily 30-40 illegals there daily that are selling fake goods,” Hernandez wrote. “Would be an easy sweep and send a strong message to the sanctuary city of NY.”

open image in gallery Hundreds of angry New Yorkers clashed with federal agents Tuesday afternoon at the city’s famed Canal Street ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Federal agents swooped on the area and made a number of arrests Tuesday afternoon.

Protesters surrounded masked officers and in one instance, attempted to block their vehicle from driving off as they shouted “ICE out of New York” and other chants.

Agents were seen pushing protesters to the ground, and threatening them with pepper spray, before detaining several of them.

As more New Yorkers joined the fray, some of the federal agents retreated on foot, followed by jeering protesters and honking vehicles. Additional federal agents, armed in combat gear and carrying long guns, also arrived with a military tactical vehicle known as a BearCat and made additional arrests.

open image in gallery Additional federal agents, armed in combat gear and carrying long guns, also arrived with a military tactical vehicle known as a BearCat and made additional arrests ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said the agents were carrying out an enforcement operation against sellers of “counterfeit goods” when “rioters who were shouting obscenities, became violent and obstructed law enforcement duties including blocking vehicles and assaulting law enforcement.”

New York officials condemned the operation while the NYPD clarified it was not involved.

“The NYPD had no involvement in the federal operation that took place on Canal Street this afternoon,” the police department posted on X.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called out President Donald Trump as she condemned the use of pepper spray on New Yorkers.

open image in gallery New York officials condemned the operation while the NYPD clarified it was not involved ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“@realDonaldTrump claims he’s targeting the “worst of the worst.” Today his agents used batons and pepper spray on street vendors and bystanders on Canal Street,” Hochul said in a statement. “You don’t make New York safer by attacking New Yorkers.”

New York Democratic Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani said the tactics were “aggressive and reckless.”

“Once again, the Trump administration chooses authoritarian theatrics that create fear, not safety,” Mamdani said. “It must stop.”

Outgoing Mayor Eric Adams said the city had no involvement in the action and was still gathering details.

“Our administration has been clear that undocumented New Yorkers trying to pursue their American Dreams should not be the target of law enforcement, and resources should instead be focused on violent criminals,” he said.