ICE reportedly backs down on its threat to patrol the Super Bowl

Immigration and Customs Enforcement appears to be backing off its threat to patrol the Super Bowl later this year.

Unnamed sources speaking to TMZ reportedly told the outlet that the Department of Homeland Security will not be sending federal agents to conduct immigration operations at Super Bowl LX, which will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8.

The DHS reportedly also said that ICE will not be present at any NFL-sponsored events across the city around the time of the Super Bowl.

The move, if true, is a stark reversal from its previous messaging, which insisted that there would be ICE agents present at the game.

The reported decision comes on the heels of a Fox News poll that found that nearly 60 percent of respondents found ICE's tactics were "too aggressive." Only 24 percent of respondents to the Fox News poll said they thought ICE's aggression levels were "about right."

open image in gallery A new report claims that the DHS — which is under the purview of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem — is reversing course and will not deploy ICE agents to the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California, on February 8 ( Getty Images )

It's not unusual for federal agents to be present during major events like the Super Bowl, though they largely work in concert with local and state law enforcement to bolster security and fight human trafficking, which tends to increase during major events drawing out-of-town visitors.

If the DHS is pulling back, the decision is likely to have been informed by the widespread outrage caused by the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis.

Another recent poll, conducted by YouGov, found that Americans' support for ICE's actions has bottomed out, with more than half of the respondents saying they have "very little" or no confidence in the agency.

The widespread pushback against ICE and the Trump administration's immigration actions has come at an inconvenient time for Republicans. On Thursday the Senate failed to pass a funding bill that includes funding for DHS federal immigration officers, Senate Democrats demanded reforms to ICE and other immigration officers before they will agree to pass the funding.

open image in gallery Protesters in Minneapolis demonstrate against federal immigration raids after officers from the Department of Homeland Security shot and killed city residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti in January 2026 ( AFP/Getty )

DHS Assistant Secretary Trish McLaughlin declined to confirm whether or not federal agents will be conducting immigration operations during the Super Bowl.

“DHS is committed to working with our local and federal partners to ensure the Super Bowl is safe for everyone involved, as we do with every major sporting event, including the World Cup,” McLaughlin told the Daily Beast. “We will not disclose future operations or discuss personnel. Super Bowl security will entail a whole-of-government response conducted in-line with the U.S. Constitution.”

The Super Bowl has been a point of contention for President Donald Trump and his supporters, specifically because of its half-time show. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is slated to perform, leading to fury from Trump and his MAGA supporters.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny onstage during the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2025. The Puerto Rican superstar will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show ( Invision )

“I’m anti-them,” Trump told the New York Post, referencing Bad Bunny and Green Day, who are playing a pre-game concert. “I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

Trump previously insisted that he did not know who Bad Bunny was, but did know that he didn't like him.

“I never heard of him. I don’t know who he is," Trump said shortly after Bad Bunny was announced as the half-time act. "I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s crazy, and then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

The Independent has requested comment from the DHS.