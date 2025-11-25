Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new poll shows Immigration and Customs Enforcement with a dismal approval rating as the public turns against President Donald Trump’s immigration raids after horror stories emerge across the country.

Trump had campaigned on the promise of leading the largest deportation operation in U.S. history. A Pew Research Center survey from August 2024 found that 56 percent of registered voters strongly or somewhat favored mass deportations.

Throughout the past 10 months, Trump’s deportation operation has been on full display as chaotic raids take place in Los Angeles, Chicago and most recently, Charlotte, North Carolina.

It seems Americans are not liking what they are seeing, as a new Daily Mail/JL Partners poll found that ICE has just a 34 percent approval rating. This is a four percentage point drop since last month.

open image in gallery A shocking new poll shows Immigration and Customs Enforcement with a dismal approval rating as the public turns against President Donald Trump’s immigration raids after horror stories emerge across the country ( Adam Gray/Getty Images )

One story that has grabbed national attention recently is that of a daycare worker who was dragged out of the Rayito de Sol Spanish Immersion Learning Center in Chicago by federal agents.

Alderman Matt Martin, who represents the district where the center is located, said the agents were not invited inside the building, did not have a warrant and were armed with guns around children.

There has also been a spike in federal agents taking immigrants into custody as they leave court hearings. One viral video from September showed masked agents throwing several reporters to the ground inside an immigration courthouse in New York City.

open image in gallery Federal agents detain a man after exiting a court hearing in immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building on September 12 in New York City. ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images )

Some individuals who have made headlines this year include Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student who was detained at an ICE center for more than three months for advocating against Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, and Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident who was mistakenly deported to his native country, El Salvador, in March.

Garcia was brought back to the U.S. in June but was later placed in a detention center, and the Trump administration has threatened to deport him to several other countries.

The Daily Mail’s new poll also found that among the 55 percent who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the presidency, 41 percent say immigration enforcement is one of their top three reasons.