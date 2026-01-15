ICE shooting latest: Minneapolis mayor hits out at ‘Trump’s chaos’ after another person shot by federal agent
Department of Homeland Security claims officer shot man in leg ‘fearing for his life’ after being attacked by two protesters on latest night of unrest
A second person has been shot in a confrontation with ICE agents in Minneapolis amid a chaotic night of protests in the Minnesota city Wednesday, one week on from the killing of Renee Nicole Good.
This time, a man the Department of Homeland Security has said is an undocumented migrant from Venezuela was hit in the leg after allegedly attempting to flee a traffic stop.
The DHS defended the federal immigration officer responsible by saying he opened fire while “fearing for his life and safety,” claiming he had been attacked with “a snow shovel and broom handle” by two people who came to the aid of the man.
Flashbang grenades and tear gas were used to disperse protesters at the scene. The injured man is reportedly in a stable condition in hospital, the agent also received medical treatment, and his alleged assailants were arrested.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has again slammed ICE for “creating chaos” in his city.
“For anyone who is taking the bait tonight: stop,” he said. “It is not helpful. Go home. We cannot counter Donald Trump’s chaos with our own chaos. You are not helping the undocumented immigrants in our city.”
Federal agent shoots Venezuelan immigrant in leg during Minneapolis arrest attempt
A second shooting involving a federal agent has taken place in Minneapolis, after authorities say a Venezuelan immigrant tried to flee a targeted traffic stop.
The man was shot in the leg during a struggle with the agent and two other people, according to the Department of Homeland Security, who said the officer fired the weapon after “fearing for his life and safety.”
The agent was allegedly beaten with “a snow shovel and broom handle” by two people who came to the assistance of the man.
It comes one week after the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, also in Minneapolis, which has since sparked outrage from politicians and protests across the country.
Mike Bedigan has this report.
Federal agent shoots Venezuelan immigrant in leg during Minneapolis arrest attempt
Hello and welcome
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis and President Donald Trump’s administration.
One week on from the killing of mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good on a residential street, another person was shot by a federal immigration officer, this time wounding him in the leg. He is reportedly in a stable condition in hospital.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks