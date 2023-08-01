Trump indictment live updates: Jack Smith says Jan 6 ‘fueled by lies’ as Trump hit with 2020 election charges
Follow the latest from Trumpworld as the former president is indicted for a third time, while a fourth possible indictment looms
Special Counsel Jack Smith announces indictment against Donald Trump in Jan 6 probe
Donald Trump faces four criminal charges in his latest criminal indictment that was handed up by a grand jury hearing evidence in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The former president was informed shortly beforehand and posted the news on Truth Social that he would soon be indicted. The indictment was initially sealed but quickly became public listing the four charges and describing six co-conspirators.
The Trump 2024 campaign responded to the indictment by comparing the US to Nazi Germany or the Soviet Union, declaring that Mr Trump “will not be deterred by disgraceful and unprecedented political targeting”.
This is Mr Trump’s third criminal indictment, his second federal indictment, and his first for his alleged conduct while in office as president.
Meanwhile, Fani Willis, district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, has said that her investigation into the 45th president’s energetic efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the Peach State is “ready to go”, suggesting a potential indictment could also be imminent in that case.
Read Trump’s indictment from the January 6 grand jury in full
Explained: Trump charges to overturn 2020 election
A four-count federal indictment against Donald Trump accuses the former president of conspiring with his allies to overturn the results of a democratic election and deprive Americans of their constitutional rights in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.
Mr Trump knew he had lost the election but continued to pursue efforts to remain in power, including the so-called alternate elector scheme to fraudulently certify the results submitted to Congress, according to federal prosecutors.
A detailed, 45-page federal indictment on 1 August outlines three criminal conspiracies and Mr Trump’s alleged obstruction of the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, a multi-state scheme built on a legacy of lies and conspiracy theories to undermine the democratic process.
The indictment also lists six unnamed co-conspirators who are likely to include Trump-connected attorneys and former administration officials and advisers.
Charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.
Alex Woodward explains.
Trump charges to overturn 2020 election, explained
A sweeping federal indictment outlines alleged attempts to fraudulently subvert the 2020 election
Hutchinson: ‘Trump is morally responsible for the attack on our democracy'
Longshot GOP presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson comments on the indictment:
I have always said that Donald Trump is morally responsible for the attack on our democracy. Now, with today’s indictment, our system of Justice will determine whether he is criminally responsible.
DeSantis says new Trump indictment ‘unfair’... while pushing his own campaign
After Special Counsel Jack Smith handed down yet another indictment against former President Donald Trump—this time with criminal charges over 2020 election interference—fellow 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis took the opportunity to defend Mr Trump, as well as make campaign promises.
Kelly Rissman reports.
DeSantis calls new Trump indictment ‘unfair’ - while pushing his own campaign
‘As President, I will end the weaponization of government,’ Mr DeSantis promised after Mr Trump was indicted for a third time
Pelosi: Charges in indictment ‘very serious’ but must play out through legal process
Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi comments on the latest Trump indictment:
Full story: Jack Smith says Jan 6 was ‘unprecedented attack’ on democracy as grand jury indicts Trump
Special Counsel Jack Smith said in a statement that the insurrection on January 6 was an “unprecedented attack” on democracy.
The prosecutor spoke following the indictment of former President Donald Trump in relation to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Gustaf Kilander has the latest.
Jack Smith says Jan 6 was ‘unprecedented attack’ on democracy as Trump indicted
Indictment states Trump took part in ‘conspiracy to defraud the United States by using dishonesty, fraud, and deceit’
Watch: Attorney General Merrick Garland comments on indictment
Trump calls indictment ‘ridiculous’ says he will ‘fight’ and ‘win'
ABC’s John Santucci spoke with former president Donald Trump:
Trump repeatedly told there was no mass election fraud
In the latest indictment, prosecutors list high-profile officials who told then-president Donald Trump there was no mass election fraud.
They include:
- Mike Pence
- Senior DOJ leaders Trump appointed
- The director of national intelligence
- The DHS agency that oversees cybersecurity
- Senior White House attorneys selected by Trump
- State legislators and officials
- State and federal courts
Jack Smith says the Department of Justice will seek a speedy trial, that the defendant is innocent until proven guilty, and that “our investigation of other individuals continues”.
Mr Smith encourages everyone to read the indictment in full.
Read Trump’s indictment from the Jan 6 grand jury in full
The indictment charges Trump with four federal counts
Special Counsel Jack Smith:
“The attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy. As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies. Lies by the defendant, targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the US government the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.”
“The men and women of law enforcement who defended the US Capitol on January 6 are heroes. They are patriots and they are the very best of us. They did not just defend a building or the people sheltering in it. They did not just defend a building or the people sheltering in it. They defended the very institutions and principles that define the United States.”
