The House of Representatives on Friday voted to approve President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan as well as rules for debate on his signature Build Back Better Act social spending bill.

Nine Republicans joined the vast majority of House Democrats in approving the infrastructure package, with most of the Congressional Progressive Caucus dropping their opposition to advancing the bill separately from the $1.75 trillion social programs package after a group of moderate Democrats pledged to vote for it later this month.

The late-night vote gives Mr Biden his first major legislative victory since he signed the American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus relief bill into law 236 days ago, and sets him up for yet another major win before Congress departs Washington for its’ Thanksgiving recess.

“It’s an important victory for the American people,” said House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries. “It is a victory that Joe Biden promised from the standpoint of fixing our crumbling bridges, roads, tunnels, airports and a mass transit system and doing it in a bipartisan way”.

The two votes capped a marathon day of negotiations between House leadership and moderate Democrats who have been pushing for a vote on the infrastructure bill since it passed the Senate 69-30 in August, and Progressive Caucus members who have insisted that the two bills be paired together.

Representative Jim Himes, a Connecticut Democrat, said it was “a great thing” that the Democratic caucus was able to reach an agreement on both bills.

“The Democratic caucus is a massively diverse group of people with different interests and different concerns, and the fact that we were able to come together to get something like this done ... is a really good step in the right direction,” Mr Himes said. “I think this is gonna do a lot to to increase trust inside the caucus, which was really fraying there for a while”.

Asked if he trusts the five moderate Democrats — Representatives Ed Case, Josh Gottheimer, Stephanie Murphy, Kathleen Rice, and Kurt Schrader — who sealed the deal with progressives by pledging support for the Build Back Better Act to follow through on their promise to vote for its’ passage by 15 November, Mr Himes replied: “They’d better”.

That fraying trust between House progressives and their more moderate brethren was on display almost as soon as the House convened at 8.00 am on Friday.

After House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Biggs offered a motion to adjourn for the day, what would have normally been a straightforward procedural vote stretched on for nearly eight hours as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her leadership team worked to bring the different factions of her caucus together on a plan to pass both the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the Build Back Better Act.

The first breakthrough in negotiations occurred in the early afternoon, when Democratic Whip James Clyburn approached Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty with a proposal to have the House send Mr Biden the bipartisan infrastructure bill and advance a rule to govern floor debate on the social package, which is generally the last step taken before a vote on final passage.

“Jim Clyburn came to me this morning, and we sat down, and we thought [it] might be good to say, let’s vote on the rule to Build Back Better...is it the best solution? I don’t know, but to me it’s a great start — do that and vote on the BIF, and then we’ll take it from there,” she explained.

But almost as soon as the agreement was announced, it began to look as if it would fall apart and once again leave Ms Pelosi empty-handed after having promised action.

Once again, the speaker kept a vote on another GOP procedural motion open for hours as Progressive Caucus members, led by chair Pramilla Jayapal of Washington, met in the Longworth House Office Building to determine whether they’d vote to continue debate on the Build Back Better rule or join with Republicans to scuttle leadership’s plans.

Speaking to reporters waiting outside the CPC’s meeting, Ms Beatty said CPC members were “sharing their fears inside the room”.

