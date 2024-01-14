Iowa caucus updates: Republican 2024 campaign trail derailed by winter weather
DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamy campaign dates upended by poor weather ahead of Monday’s Iowa polling
Haley and DeSantis come out swinging in GOP debate
Amid record-cold and fast-falling snow, the 2024 Iowa caucuses are just days away, and Republican Party candidates for president are attempting to make their final pitches to voters across the state.
With temperatures digging deeper than even native Iowans are used to, many campaign events have been called off or gone virtual, and there are some concerns about what the bitter weather will mean for turnout on Monday.
While Donald Trump holds a substantial polling lead, Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley are fighting hard for second place in the hope it will give them the boost they need ahead of the New Hampshire primary.
Earlier this week, Mr Trump’s town hall with Fox News beat the GOP debate between Mr DeSantis and Ms Haley in the ratings.
Nielsen said on Thursday found that around 4.4 million people tuned in to watch the former president’s event – almost double the 2.6 million who watched his two Republican rivals on CNN.
Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie failed to meet the criteria to join the debate and Mr Christie dropped out of the race hours before it got underway.
How do Trump’s trial dates and the Republican primaries intertwine or overlap?
In a typical presidential election year, candidates will spend the 11 months leading up to Election Day shaking hands and kissing babies at rallies as the primaries unfold.
But nothing is typical when it comes to Donald Trump.
Instead, the ex-president will be forced to juggle his campaign for the White House while also defending himself in federal and state courts in four different trials that are currently set to occur between January and May.
Kicking off with E Jean Carroll’s damages trial on the same day as the Iowa Caucus to his federal classified documents trial one month before the GOP convention, Mr Trump’s jam-packed schedule seemingly leaves little time for him to socialise outside of a courtroom.
How Mr Trump will manage his campaign while convincing voters he’s innocent of it all – including alleged efforts to overturn previous elections in his favour – remains to be seen.
How Trump’s trial dates and the Republican primaries will intertwine
Three criminal trials, one civil trial, and 50 primaries all within 11 months. How will Donald Trump manage a presidential campaign and his many legal trials in one year? Ariana Baio breaks it down
Iowa caucuses: When will we know the results?
The presidential primary season will finally see its first votes cast on Monday 15 January when the Iowa caucuses are held.
All eyes will be on the race to secure the Republican nomination, with front-runner Donald Trump expected to cement his commanding lead over his rivals in the polls as the likes of Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy seek to make an impact and prove they have the support to mount a meaningful challenge.
For Democrats, the matter is much more straightforward: they will simply gather in gyms, schools, libraries and churches across the state’s 1,657 precincts (spread over 99 counties) to elect delegates to send to the county conventions in March, the next step to selecting the delegates that will attend the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.
Despite sub-zero temperatures and snow being forecast, the state Republican Party chair Jeff Kaufmann has insisted: “We have done everything humanly possible to ensure that this caucus comes off without a hitch.”
So when can we expect to find out the results?
When can we expect the results of the Iowa caucuses?
Fears blizzard conditions could hit voter turnout on huge day for Republican candidates
Iowa GOP voters less interested in talking about abortion, knowing it could lose them elections
A man in Iowa stood up at a recent town hall and told Ron DeSantis he had an “easy” question: how would the Florida governor address abortion when it’s sure to be a big issue in the coming 2024 presidential election?
DeSantis said he’d talk about it “the same way I did in Florida. I just articulated kind of, you know, where we were, what we do.”
He continued for nearly four minutes without using the word “abortion.” He instead criticized his rival Donald Trump for failing to appear in debates and Nikki Haley for her campaign trail gaffes.
Abortion has largely been absent as an issue in the lead-up to this year’s Iowa Republican caucuses, a remarkable change in a state that has long backed religious conservatives vowing to restrict the procedure. Part of the change is because Republicans achieved a generational goal when the Supreme Court overturned a federally guaranteed right to abortion. But it also underscores a pervasive fear among Republican candidates and voters alike that vocalizing their desire to further restrict abortion rights in 2024 has become politically dangerous.
Democrats outperformed expectations in the 2022 midterms and several state races last year campaigning on the issue. And President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign plans to make abortion rights central to its strategy this year.
Trump town hall almost doubles ratings of GOP debate
More viewers tuned in to Donald Trump’s town hall than to the head-to-head debate between Florida Gov Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov Nikki Haley.
Wednesday night’s duelling displays proved favourable for Mr Trump, whose Fox News town hall was watched by 4.3 million people, according to Nielsen Media Research.
By contrast, Ms Haley and Mr DeSantis appeared on CNN at the same time but were only viewed by 2.6 million people.
The competing events were broadcast just days before the Iowa caucuses — the first-in-the-nation chance for voters to officially throw their support behind the candidates of their choice.
Kelly Rissman reports:
Trump town hall draws in almost double the ratings of GOP debate
The former president’s appearance raked in 4.3 million viewers
Trump to remain on Oregon presidential primary ballot... for now
Donald Trump may remain on Oregon’s presidential primary ballot – for now – after the state’s supreme court said they would not take up a challenge to his presidential primary ballot eligibility under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.
Following in the footsteps of the Michigan Supreme Court, justices on the Oregon Supreme Court said they would not take up the petition but left the door open to revisit the issue after the US Supreme Court rules on the matter.
Ariana Baio has the details:
Trump will remain on Oregon presidential primary ballot, for now
Oregon Supreme Court declined to take up a challenge to the former president’s eligibility in the state under Section Three of the 14th Amendment
Climate protester tackled at DeSantis Iowa event
A member of Florida Gov Ron DeSantis’ security team brought a protester to the ground at the 2024 hopeful’s campaign event in Iowa.
Videos from Thursday’s campaign event show the demonstrator standing up in the middle of Mr DeSantis’ speech, holding up a yellow banner that read “DeSantis: Climate Criminal” while yelling, “how much money are you taking from oil companies?”
Footage captured the security guard quickly crossing the stage in front of the Republican nominee and tackling the protester. Mr DeSantis appeared alarmed at first as he watched the scene play out.
Kelly Rissman reports:
Climate protester tackled at DeSantis event in Iowa
‘This is what is wrong with the college system right now,’ the 2024 candidate said, pointing to where the demonstrator had been
Ron DeSantis trolled with participation trophy ahead of Iowa caucuses: ‘Proud of you for trying’
The incident occurred on Saturday after the Florida governor staged a town hall in Atlantic, Iowa. An unidentified man approached Mr DeSantis, holding a small award.
Read the full story:
Ron DeSantis trolled with participation trophy ahead of Iowa caucuses
The incident occurred on Saturday after the Florida governor staged a town hall in Atlantic, Iowa
In bitter Des Moines debate, Haley repeatedly calls DeSantis a liar
Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley repeatedly called Florida governor Ron DeSantis a liar while both candidates criticised front-runner Donald Trump in the final debate before the Iowa caucus on Wednesday evening.
Last night’s CNN debate in Des Moines came five days before Republicans across the Hawkeye State gather in public meeting spaces to make their decision about who they support to be the Republican nominee for president.
DeSantis, the once-promising governor who had hoped his hard-right policies on everything from abortion to restricting how gender and sexuality are taught in schools would bolster him in the heavily church-going Iowa, elected to regularly attack Haley.
Eric Garcia watched the action.
Haley calls DeSantis a liar as she plugs DeSantisLies.com website 16 times
CNN debate comes days before the Iowa caucus
Names of dead voters ‘found on Ramaswamy nomination papers’
Election officials in Rhode Island have reported finding the names of dead voters on nomination papers submitted on behalf of Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in the state, according to The Boston Globe.
The Warwick Board of Canvassers said it had found “several deceased voters” named on Mr Ramaswamy’s nomination papers while the Coventry board in the same state said it had also been forced to invalidate “an unusually high number” of signatures submitted on behalf of the candidate’s campaign, according to Ben Smith, a spokesperson for the state’s Board of Elections.
“The Board of Elections asked for local boards of canvassers to be extra vigilant and to notify them if they see patterns of fraudulent signatures,” Mr Smith said.
“They were asking to take a closer look at all nomination papers, and in this case the nomination papers for Ramaswamy.”
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Dead voters’ names ‘found on Ramaswamy nomination papers’
Rhode Island election officials have reported finding ‘several deceased voters’ among signatories
Haley mocks Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ presidential immunity defence
Nikki Haley mocked Donald Trump’s presidential immunity legal defence as ‘ridiculous’ during the latest Republican debate in Iowa.
The 2024 hopeful was asked during a debate by CNN host Jake Tapper if she agreed with Trump that a president should have complete immunity, after he appeared at a federal appeals court earlier this week to make just that case.
Lawyers for Trump told a panel of judges that a president should have that immunity even if they ordered the assassination of a political rival unless they were impeached and convicted in the US Senate.
Graeme Massie reports.
Haley blasts ‘ridiculous’ claim Trump has presidential immunity to kill rivals
Former president appeared at a federal appeals court in election subversion case
