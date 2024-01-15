✕ Close How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

Life-threatening cold weather conditions could impact voter turnout at the 2024 Iowa caucus as subzero temperatures and an extreme wind chill leave most of the state in blizzard-like conditions.

Hours ahead of the caucuses, Republican presidential candidates Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy are asking voters to make their way out to their local precinct and participate in the first-in-the-nation caucus.

But with wind chill values of -25°F to -35°F and frostbite possible within 10 minutes of outdoor exposure, it’s unclear if voters will make their way to support the candidates vying for second place behind current Republican frontrunner and former president Donald Trump.

In final Iowa polling, Mr Trump held a substantial lead over the other candidates.

Mr DeSantis and Ms Haley are currently fighting for second place, hoping it will give their campaigns a boost ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

Iowa caucus meetings will begin at 7pm CST. Results are expected to start rolling in soon after.