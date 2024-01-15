Iowa caucus LIVE: Republican candidates plead for turnout in brutal weather
DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamy campaign dates upended by poor weather ahead of Monday’s Iowa polling
Haley and DeSantis come out swinging in GOP debate
Amid record-cold and fast-falling snow, the 2024 Iowa caucuses are just one away, and Republican Party candidates for president are attempting to make their final pitches to voters across the state.
With temperatures digging deeper than even native Iowans are used to, many campaign events have been called off or gone virtual, and there are some concerns about what the bitter weather will mean for turnout on Monday.
While Donald Trump holds a substantial polling lead, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley are fighting hard for second place in the hope it will give them the boost they need ahead of the New Hampshire primary.
Earlier this week, Mr Trump’s town hall with Fox News beat the GOP debate between Mr DeSantis and Ms Haley in the ratings.
Nielsen said on Thursday found that around 4.4 million people tuned in to watch the former president’s event – almost double the 2.6 million who watched his two Republican rivals on CNN.
Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie failed to meet the criteria to join the debate and Mr Christie dropped out of the race hours before it got underway.
Could this be Ron DeSantis’s last stand?
Ron DeSantis did everything right in Iowa. The Florida governor has checked all the boxes that Republicans must complete if they are to stand a chance in Hawkeye State.
He completed the “Full Grassley,” named for Iowa’s long-serving Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, where he visited all 99 counties in the state. He made the hard sell at Iowa’s State Fair. He received the endorsement of Kim Reynolds, the state’s governor, and Bob Vander Plaats, the head of the Iowa Family Leader and a kingmaker in the state whose support of Mike Huckabee, Rick Santorum, and Ted Cruz all played a role in their victories in the caucuses.
Mr DeSantis has staked everything on Iowa, a state that should have been a perfect match for him.
Eric Garcia and Gustaf Kilander report on what is at stake today:
Could Iowa be Ron DeSantis’s last stand?
Florida governor has done ‘everything right’ and his Iowa campaign is a ‘well-oiled machine’. But will it be enough? Eric Garcia and Gustaf Kilander take a look at the DeSantis campaign heading into the first-in-the-nation contest
Nearly half of Haley supporters would back Biden over Trump
The latest poll out of Iowa found that nearly half of Nikki Haley supporters would vote for President Joe Biden over Donald Trump should the election ultimately come to a rematch from 2020.
The poll, conducted by NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom, showed Mr Trump with a resounding lead in the GOP field (48%) and Ms Haley in second (20%).
It showed that if Mr Trump and Mr Biden are pitted against each other in November, 43 per cent of Ms Haley’s supporters said they would support the latter.
The surprising statistic underscores Ms Haley’s success in drawing support from independents.
Iowa GOP voters less interested in talking about abortion, knowing it could lose them elections
A man in Iowa stood up at a recent town hall and told Ron DeSantis he had an “easy” question: how would the Florida governor address abortion when it’s sure to be a big issue in the coming 2024 presidential election?
DeSantis said he’d talk about it “the same way I did in Florida. I just articulated kind of, you know, where we were, what we do.”
He continued for nearly four minutes without using the word “abortion.” He instead criticized his rival Donald Trump for failing to appear in debates and Nikki Haley for her campaign trail gaffes.
Abortion has largely been absent as an issue in the lead-up to this year’s Iowa Republican caucuses, a remarkable change in a state that has long backed religious conservatives vowing to restrict the procedure. Part of the change is because Republicans achieved a generational goal when the Supreme Court overturned a federally guaranteed right to abortion. But it also underscores a pervasive fear among Republican candidates and voters alike that vocalizing their desire to further restrict abortion rights in 2024 has become politically dangerous.
Democrats outperformed expectations in the 2022 midterms and several state races last year campaigning on the issue. And President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign plans to make abortion rights central to its strategy this year.
Nikki Haley unfazed by final Iowa poll
After the final pre-caucus poll in Iowa put her at just 20 per cent of the vote (compared to Donald Trump’s 48 per cent), Nikki Haley insisted she isn’t breaking a sweat.
The presidential hopeful told Fox News on Sunday: “I’m not a political pollster. I’m not gonna worry about the numbers. What I am gonna say is the momentum and the energy on the ground is strong. We feel it. We know that this is moving in the right direction.
“The only numbers that matter are the ones that were going up, and everybody else went down.
“I think Iowans will decide intensity tomorrow. We’re just excited that tomorrow’s the day. It’s go time and we’re gonna keep crisscrossing the state. We’ve done that for days, now we’re going to keep doing it and I think the intensity will show tomorrow.”
Moment security guard tackles protester at DeSantis campaign event in Iowa
This is the moment a security guard tackles a protestor at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign event in Iowa. The protestor tries to join DeSantis on stage at the Never Back Down PAC event in Ames on Thursday night (12 January) with a sign reading “DeSantis: Climate Criminal.” As he climbs on stage, a video posted by a NBC News, shows a security guard tackling him just moments later. “That is is wrong with the college system right there, that’s exhibit A,” DeSantis said as security removed the protester.
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
Every four years, the Iowa caucus marks the start of 11 months of campaigning to decide who is the next president of the United States of America. This year sees a new system in place for the Democrat caucus whilst over on the Republican side, GOP candidates scrap with the presence of former US president Donald Trump behind them. But what is a caucus? How does it differ from an election primary and why does the state of Iowa get to go first? This is Decomplicated. Check out Decomplicated on Independent TV, across desktop, mobile and connected TV.
Iowa caucuses: When will we know the results?
The presidential primary season will finally see its first votes cast on Monday 15 January when the Iowa caucuses are held.
All eyes will be on the race to secure the Republican nomination, with front-runner Donald Trump expected to cement his commanding lead over his rivals in the polls as the likes of Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy seek to make an impact and prove they have the support to mount a meaningful challenge.
For Democrats, the matter is much more straightforward: they will simply gather in gyms, schools, libraries and churches across the state’s 1,657 precincts (spread over 99 counties) to elect delegates to send to the county conventions in March, the next step to selecting the delegates that will attend the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.
Despite sub-zero temperatures and snow being forecast, the state Republican Party chair Jeff Kaufmann has insisted: “We have done everything humanly possible to ensure that this caucus comes off without a hitch.”
So when can we expect to find out the results?
When can we expect the results of the Iowa caucuses?
Fears blizzard conditions could hit voter turnout on huge day for Republican candidates
Trump turns on Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘Don’t get duped’
The former president said that while Mr Ramaswamy had previously been “a great supporter” of his, he was “not MAGA”.
Read the full story:
Trump turns on Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘Don’t get duped’
The former president said that while Mr Ramaswamy had previously been ‘a great supporter’ of his, he was ‘not MAGA’
Iowa governor used a burner account to trash Trump
Iowa Republican Gov Kim Reynolds has been using an X account — unassociated with her official position — to roast former president Donald Trump.
Ms Reynolds, who has endorsed Florida Gov Ron DeSantis for the 2024 GOP nomination, has been using @Kimberl26890376 to rag on Mr Trump in the lead-up to the Iowa caucuses.
The New York Times first reported the existence of the burner account, which has since been taken down. The Independent has reached out to Ms Reynolds’ office.
Kelly Rissman reports:
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is using a burner account to trash Trump
The account had less than 300 followers before it was taken down
Haley enjoys last-minute campaign boosting in Iowa
From The Independent’s John Bowden, on the ground in Iowa:
Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis continued campaigning across Iowa on Sunday, but only one of them enjoyed a boost from some last-minute Washington star power.
Ms Haley’s campaign rallied voters in Ames with aid from Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, who praised the former governor and ambassador for “intestinal fortitude” as she hopes to rout Mr DeSantis and push him into an embarrassing third place finish.
Mr DeSantis, meanwhile, grappled with his total inability to win endorsements from lawmakers in his home state. The latest blow came in the form of Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, the state’s senior GOP senator, who spurned his governor to endorse Donald Trump on Sunday.
The endorsement of Mr Rubio for Trump came after he had previously told reporters that he had not to spoken to Mr DeSantis in months, a common theme among Florida’s GOP electeds in DC.
