Amid record-cold and fast-falling snow, the 2024 Iowa caucuses are just days away, and Republican Party candidates for president are attempting to make their final pitches to voters across the state.

With temperatures digging deeper than even native Iowans are used to, many campaign events have been called off or gone virtual, and there are some concerns about what the bitter weather will mean for turnout on Monday.

While Donald Trump holds a substantial polling lead, Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley are fighting hard for second place in the hope it will give them the boost they need ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump’s town hall with Fox News beat the GOP debate between Mr DeSantis and Ms Haley in the ratings.

Nielsen said on Thursday found that around 4.4 million people tuned in to watch the former president ’s event – almost double the 2.6 million who watched his two Republican rivals on CNN.