Iowa caucus get under way at 7pm CST on Monday, with results expected to start rolling in soon after
Life-threatening cold weather conditions could impact voter turnout at the 2024 Iowa caucus as subzero temperatures and an extreme wind chill leave most of the state in blizzard-like conditions.
Hours ahead of the caucuses, Republican presidential candidates Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy are asking voters to make their way out to their local precinct and participate in the first-in-the-nation caucus.
But with wind chill values of -25°F to -35°F and frostbite possible within 10 minutes of outdoor exposure, it’s unclear if voters will make their way to support the candidates vying for second place behind current Republican frontrunner and former president Donald Trump.
In final Iowa polling, Mr Trump held a substantial lead over the other candidates.
Mr DeSantis and Ms Haley are currently fighting for second place, hoping it will give their campaigns a boost ahead of the New Hampshire primary.
Iowa caucus meetings will begin at 7pm CST. Results are expected to start rolling in soon after.
DeSantis campaign announces two final campaign events with caucus just 30 mins away
Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign has announced two last-minute events with less than 30 minutes to go before voters begin selecting their preferred candidate in the Iowa caucuses.
The Florida governor is speaking at Dubuque Roosevelt Middle School right now and at 7.35pm local time will speak at Dubuque Table Mound Elementary — during caucusing...
Nikki Haley had the most money on ads spent for her
Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has made a last-minute barnstorm through Iowa ahead of tonight's caucuses. A perfect example of this? Her campaign and super PACs that support her have spent more than any other candidate, according to AdImpact, which tracks campaign spending.
AdImpact found that altogether, Ms Haley's campaign and super PACs such as Stand for America spent a combined total of $36.2m. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's Never Back Down spent $34.9m on ads in the Hawkeye state.
As Jacob Rubashakin at Inside Elections noted, Mr DeSantis’s actual campaign has not spent that much, dropping only about $3.08m in Iowa. That’s because the lion’s share of ad money for the Florida governor came from Never Back Down, the pro-DeSantis super PAC that was supposed to serve as a Death Star.
Super PACs operate under different rules from proper campaigns in that they can receive and spend unlimited amounts of money from individuals, corporations, associations, unions and individuals, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. But they also cannot coordinate with the formal campaign. They have proliferated ever since the 2010 Citizens United v FEC ruling by the Supreme Court as well as the SpeechNow.org v. Federal Election Commission ruling that same year.
Mr DeSantis sought to push the limits of how much campaigns and super PACs can work together, frequently appearing at events hosted by Never Back Down.
Still, according to the final NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll before tonight’s caucuses, the two candidates trail behind former president Donald Trump, who only had $18.3m worth of ads behind him, by double digits.
Could Iowa be Ron DeSantis’s last stand?
Ron DeSantis did everything right in Iowa. The Florida governor has checked all the boxes that Republicans must complete if they are to stand a chance in Hawkeye State.
He completed the “Full Grassley,” named for Iowa’s long-serving Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, where he visited all 99 counties in the state. He made the hard sell at Iowa’s State Fair. He received the endorsement of Kim Reynolds, the state’s governor, and Bob Vander Plaats, the head of the Iowa Family Leader and a kingmaker.
Mr DeSantis has staked everything on Iowa, a state that should have been a perfect match for him.
But just four days before the first-in-the-nation contest, former President Donald Trump is still blocking out the sun in FiveThirtyEight’s polling average in the state. At 52.3 per cent, Mr Trump remains far ahead of Mr DeSantis, who has now even lost the second spot to Ms Haley, who is at 17.7 per cent to Mr DeSantis’s 16.2 per cent.
Mr Vander Plaats tells The Independent that Mr DeSantis “needs to convince those who are supporting Nikki Haley, ‘listen, you want an alternative to Trump? I’m your guy’. And he needs to convince the Trump voters – ‘Hey, if you want all the good of Trump, but without all the drama, then I’m your guy’”.
Could Iowa be Ron DeSantis’s last stand?
Florida governor has done ‘everything right’ and his Iowa campaign is a ‘well-oiled machine’. But will it be enough? Eric Garcia and Gustaf Kilander take a look at the DeSantis campaign heading into the first-in-the-nation contest
Trump rivals hoping for a home stretch miracle
A cold, windy morning broke across Iowa on Monday as the three Trump-alternatives running for the GOP nomination made their final cases to voters.
Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis. Each one is down in the polls and would (currently) lose in a landslide against Donald Trump, both in Iowa and in some imaginary national primary contest combining all 50 states. But in Iowa, these three candidates see a bitter, snowy path forward towards the Republican convention in Milwaukee — however implausible those individual routes may be.
Trump rivals hope for a home stretch miracle in Iowa’s blizzard-bound caucus
A frozen final day of campaigning leads up to the first contest of the 2024 primary
How Trump broke the Iowa caucuses
Not since the victory of then-Texas Governor George W Bush in the 2000 Republican primary has the Iowa caucuses picked the eventual GOP nominee.
Ironically, as the first-in-the-nation contest looks set to do so again nearly a quarter-century later, former President Donald Trump’s expected overwhelming victory on Monday 15 January may reveal the diminished influence of the caucuses, which the Democrats have now dropped altogether in favour of mail-in ballots for the 2024 contest.
Since the 1970s, the entire point of the caucuses has been that in a small state such as Iowa, an unknown presidential candidate can work hard and shake as many hands as humanly possible, perform well above expectations, and subsequently ride the wave of attention and momentum all the way to the nomination.
The example most cited is the 1976 win for Jimmy Carter, the former governor of Georgia who would go on to beat incumbent President Gerald Ford.
Mr Carter did the grunt work, starting to spend time in the state before anyone else, and building his support by doing person-to-person politicking.
Mr Trump has hosted massive rallies, speaking to hundreds and sometimes thousands of people at once. If fewer than 400 attended, it was considered a small event. The ex-president looks likely to win Monday’s contest handily having done very little, if any, of the small-scale campaigning that used to be required to win. Iowa is no longer universally seen as the stepping stone it once was.
What to watch out for in Iowa tonight
It’s finally here: the first test of the Republican primary field at the hands of voters.
Four prominent Republican candidates have charged into the Buckeye state hoping for different outcomes. Donald Trump, the frontrunner, wants a convincing victory to signal to voters (and donors) that the race is all but wrapped up. Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are hoping for shock successes that will give them the momentum needed to overtake Mr Trump in later states, such as New Hampshire. And Vivek Ramaswamy is hoping for a shot of adrenaline in the heart of his struggling campaign following an unceremonious exclusion from the debate stage lineup.
Chris Christie, seeing himself wholly uncompetitive in the first contest of 2024 — and losing ground in New Hampshire — has thrown in the towel.
Political analysts hoping for clues about the trajectory of the rest of the primary, and most crucially an answer to the question of whether anyone has a chance at beating Mr Trump, are also looking at Iowa closely. Monday’s results will likely determine the fate of several candidates, while also providing a window for speculation about the general election.
Here’s what The Independent is keeping an eye on:
What to watch out for in Iowa, the first contest of the 2024 GOP primary
GOP voters get their first crack at the 2024 field
‘Holy war’: How Iowa evangelicals rallied around Trump
Donald Trump’s closing message in Iowa before the first votes of the 2024 presidential election was a familiar one. He’s convinced his supporters that his legal problems are their own, and that he’s the only one who can stop them, while stringing along a fake narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from them.
As he targets a key Republican voting bloc of evangelical Christians, the former president is leaning into a fantasy among supporters and social media influencers depicting him as something of a messianic figure, who was sent by God as a “shepherd to mankind” who ends his week in the Oval Office “by attending church on Sunday,” according to one video shared by his campaign.
Mr Trump never joined a church during his presidency, nor was he seen attending services more than a handful of times. Nevertheless, he shared the video, from a group of meme creators who have worked closely with the former president’s campaign, hours before votes were cast in Iowa.
Alex Woodward reports:
How Iowa evangelicals rallied around Trump’s ‘holy war’
He convinced his supporters that his legal problems are their own as he speeds forward with a Christian nationalist agenda
Ron DeSantis was trolled by a heckler who presented a participation trophy to him ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Monday, 15 January.
The incident occurred on Saturday after the Florida governor’s town hall in Atlantic, Iowa.
Ron DeSantis given participation trophy by heckler ahead of Iowa caucus
Ron DeSantis was trolled by a heckler who presented a participation trophy to him ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Monday, 15 January. The incident occurred on Saturday after the Florida governor’s town hall in Atlantic, Iowa. A man approached Mr DeSantis holding a small trophy, saying: “Governor DeSantis I want to present to you this participation trophy.” “You’re probably not going to win the election but we’re proud of you for trying,” the man added before calling him “our little snowflake.” “I don’t do participation trophies, sorry buddy,” an unamused Mr DeSantis told him before security removed the heckler.
Ron DeSantis encourages voters to brave the weather.
In Sergeant Bluff, Iowa – an area outside of Sioux Falls – Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis met briefly with voters to encourage turnout.
“Are you ready to brave the frigid temperatures?” Mr DeSantis told voters.
The governor gave a quick speech in a last-ditch effort to sway potential voters in his favour. Final polling from Iowa showed Mr DeSantis in third place behind former president Donald Trump and Ms Haley.
Sub-zero temperatures mixed with icy and snowy conditions have left some concerned that voter turnout could be lower than usual.
