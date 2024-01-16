✕ Close Donald Trump addresses supporters after landslide Iowa caucus win

Donald Trump has won the 2024 Iowa caucuses, with the Associated Press and news networks calling the race shortly after 8.30pm.

Life-threatening cold weather conditions appear to have impacted voter turnout at the 2024 Iowa caucus as subzero temperatures and an extreme wind chill left most of the state in blizzard-like conditions.

Caucus meetings saw Mr Trump and the other Republican presidential candidates Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy making their final pitch to voters to participate in the first-in-the-nation caucus.

But with wind chill values of -25°F to -35°F and frostbite possible within 10 minutes of outdoor exposure, it was uncertain if voters would make their way to support the candidates vying for second place behind the current Republican frontrunner and former president.

In final Iowa polling, Mr Trump held a substantial lead over the other candidates which is how things played out on Monday night.

Mr DeSantis edged out Ms Haley for second place, with both continuing to the New Hampshire primary. Mr Ramaswamy dropped out of the race and endorsed Mr Trump.