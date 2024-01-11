2024 elections live updates: DeSantis and Haley continue campaign trail in Iowa before caucus
Trump still commands polls in days before caucuses as Haley and DeSantis battle for second place
Haley and DeSantis come out swinging in GOP debate
With the 2024 Iowa caucuses looming, Republican Party candidates for president are making their final pitches to voters across the state following the final GOP debate at Drake University in Des Moines on Wednesday night.
While former president Donald Trump holds a substantial polling lead, Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley are fighting hard for second place in the hope it will give them the boost they need ahead of the New Hampshire primary.
Mr Trump again declined to participate in the CNN-hosted debate, while Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie didn’t meet the criteria.
The former New Jersey governor suspended his presidential bid hours before the debate began and was heard on a hot mic calling Mr DeSantis “petrified” and predicting Ms Haley would get “smoked”.
At the debate, Ms Haley repeatedly accused her opponent of lying and called him “desperate”.
Neither candidate attacked Mr Trump especially hard, though Mr DeSantis accused him of “massive gaslighting” over his Covid-19 response during an interview on Thursday.
The former president took part in a separate Fox News town hall before returning to New York for the closing arguments of his civil fraud trial.
What to watch out for in Iowa, the first contest of the 2024 election season
It’s finally here: the first test of the Republican primary field at the hands of voters.
Four prominent Republican candidates have charged into the Buckeye state hoping for different outcomes. Donald Trump, the frontrunner, wants a convincing victory to signal to voters (and donors) that the race is all but wrapped up. Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are hoping for shock successes that will give them the momentum needed to overtake Mr Trump in later states, such as New Hampshire. And Vivek Ramaswamy is hoping for a shot of adrenaline in the heart of his struggling campaign following an unceremonious exclusion from the debate stage lineup.
Chris Christie, seeing himself wholly uncompetitive in the first contest of 2024 — and losing ground in New Hampshire — has thrown in the towel.
Political analysts hoping for clues about the trajectory of the rest of the primary, and most crucially an answer to the question of whether anyone has a chance at beating Mr Trump, are also looking at Iowa closely. Monday’s results will likely determine the fate of several candidates, while also providing a window for speculation about the general election.
Here’s what The Independent is keeping an eye on over the weekend:
GOP voters get their first crack at the 2024 field
ICYMI: Haley makes New Hampshire competitive as Trump’s Iowa lead grows
Nikki Haley looks to be poised for an upset victory over Ron DeSantis in Iowa, but has no reason to feel comfortable.
The South Carolina governor led her Florida rival in a new Morning Consult poll of the Iowa caucuses released on Tuesday, less than a week before caucusing will take place. Her lead, however, was well within the poll’s margin of error — and well behind Donald Trump, the continued frontrunner for the nomination.
Ms Haley may actually be setting herself up for a mixed victory next week, if the newest poll holds true on Monday. She could pull off a surprise win over Mr DeSantis in a state where he has bet it all, only to find herself well behind the frontrunner in the first contest — by as far as 40 points, if the survey is accurate.
Such a dynamic would put the former ambassador in an interesting situation as she charges into New Hampshire.
Rand Paul teases 2024 election announcement
Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul teased an election announcement ahead of the Iowa caucuses, as he’s set to possibly share his endorsement of one of the presidential candidates.
“I’ve stayed out of the Republican Presidential Primary so far – but I’ve seen enough. That’s why tomorrow morning I will have something important to say. Don’t miss it!” Mr Paul wrote on X on Thursday afternoon, sharing a video of himself urging his followers to “tune in tomorrow morning”.
Trump claims he’s chosen his running mate
Donald Trump claimed that he has already decided on his vice presidential pick as he dodged the latest GOP presidential debate to take part in a Fox News town hall.
The former president appeared on stage in Des Moines on Wednesday night for an event to rival the CNN Republican presidential primary debate between fellow candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.
During the town hall, Mr Trump hinted that he has made his mind up about who to tap to be his running mate – but refused to spill the details to hosts Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Florida welcomes students fleeing campus antisemitism, but is the demand there?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week directed the state’s universities to make it easier for out-of-state students facing antisemitism and other religious harassment in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war to transfer to Florida campuses.
DeSantis’ directive on Tuesday piggybacks on blowback some Ivy League leaders have faced in response to how they’re handling antisemitism and anti-Israel protests on their campuses. The governor’s office said there has been an increase in inquiries about transferring, without providing any numbers to back that up.
DeSantis accuses Trump of ‘massive, massive gaslighting’
Ron DeSantis has hit out at Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic while in office, accusing the former president of “massive, massive gaslighting”.
The presidential hopeful said his Republican nominee rival had “dropped the ball” during what he described as “the number one crisis” that Mr Trump had faced as commander-in-chief.
Mr DeSantis faced off against Nikki Haley onstage for the final Republican debate ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, in Des Moines on Wednesday night. Mr Trump – still the clear frontrunner – once again did not participate.
Speaking to MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Thursday, Mr DeSantis discussed the debate, his standing in the polls, as well as comments previously made by Mr Trump about his handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Mike Bedigan reports.
DeSantis mocks Haley as ‘Hillary'
After accusing her of running as a Republican but governing like a liberal, and bringing up that she once wrote her inspiration to run for office was Hillary Clinton, Ron DeSantis made a quip at Nikki Haley’s expense on the campaign trail in Iowa today when talking about last night’s debate.
Voices: The GOP dumpster fire is getting worse – and even 2024 wins might not help
Eric Garcia writes:
Nobody in the Republican Party seems to be having a good time, except for maybe its leader Donald Trump.
That’s because everyone else in the GOP seems to be unwilling to accept reality and instead are engaged in their own personal imaginary thinking that they can somehow ignore the current crises facing them and instead focus on what matters solely to them in the name of maintaining power.
On Wednesday evening, his would-be opponents for the Republican nomination for president – former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and Florida Gov Ron DeSantis – exchanged barbs against each other as they pretended that Mr Trump does not hold a double-digit lead before the Iowa caucuses on Monday and some polling shows he leads in New Hampshire by almost 20 points.
Their announcement came just hours after former New Jersey governor Chris Christie left, excoriating his fellow Republicans for failing to confront Mr Trump. Before his announcement, a hot mic caught the brash New Jerseyan saying that Ms Haley was “gonna get smoked” and that Mr DeSantis called him and was “petrified.”
During the debate, the two candidates made only a cursory mention of him for most of the debate and dodged questions from CNN moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash when asked about the former president.
Former Trump aide decries GOP field’s defence of felony charges
Former Trump White House staffer turned CNN political commentator and co-host of The View Alyssa Farah Griffin echoes Chris Christie’s remarks as he bowed out of the nomination race yesterday.
The former New Jersey Governor called out his fellow Republican candidates for not attacking former president Donald Trump over his 91 felony charges and instead saying they would still support him.
Ms Griffin said on X on Thursday morning: “If Trump wins the nomination, it’s not because he worked for it. He hasn’t showed up to debates, he’s been in early states the least of any GOP candidate. It will be because his GOP opponents (other than Christie) decided to defend him against 91 felony charges.”
In an appearance on The View on Wednesday morning, former Republican lawmaker and key Trump adversary Liz Cheney said she found it difficult to imagine the GOP surviving given how caught up it is in the cult of personality.
Ms Cheney said she believes a new party needs to emerge as a home for conservative principles: “I believe the country has to have a party that’s based on conservative principles and values where we can engage with the Democrats on substance and on policy ... I think post-2024 election, we’re going to see just a huge tectonic shift in our politics.”
Watch below:
