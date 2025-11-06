Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ivanka Trump has been shredded online for hawking her food business as millions of Americans face SNAP cuts amid the ongoing government shutdown, which began 37 days ago under her father’s watch.

Ivanka, the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, has entered the food waste prevention business following her stint in the White House during her father’s first term. She’s the co-founder of Planet Harvest, a “profit-for-purpose” company that creates a market for produce that has cosmetic flaws but is still good to eat.

Ivanka highlighted her recent attendance at the Think Health Summit in Bentonville, Arkansas, in a Wednesday Instagram post, saying her company donated 5,000 “Planet Harvest Farmacy” food boxes to families in Northwest Arkansas.

“If food drives disease, food must be part of the cure, and if food is medicine, farmers are healthcare providers!” she wrote.

open image in gallery Ivanka Trump has been shredded online for hawking her food business as millions of Americans face SNAP cuts amid the ongoing government shutdown ( Brennan Asplen/Getty Images )

But some Instagram users didn’t think Ivanka’s philanthropy went far enough, calling her “tone deaf” to the problems facing many Americans right now.

“Quite tone deaf as so many Americans are fearing not knowing where their next wholesome meal is coming from. Please consider picking up THAT banner,” one person wrote.

Another said, “I guess your families logic is if food drives disease, then let’s make sure people can’t afford food. Problem solved. Shameful family!”

“Really? You’re discussing food NOW?” a third wrote. Someone else replied to that comment saying, “Tone deaf is her signature character trait.”

The Independent has reached out to Planet Harvest for comment.

open image in gallery Nearly 42 million Americans nationwide lost their SNAP benefits Saturday due to the ongoing government shutdown ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images )

On Saturday, hours after the president attended a Great Gatsby-themed party at his Mar-a-Lago resort, finding for SNAP, a food assistance program that benefits nearly 42 million Americans nationwide, ran out due to the shutdown.

After public uproar and court orders, the Trump administration agreed to partially fund SNAP by tapping into emergency funds. It will still take some time for the funds to get to Americans who need them the most.

On Thursday, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to release full SNAP benefits this month.

Americans are now in the longest shutdown in history, exceeding the previous record set during a shutdown in Trump’s first term, as Democrats stand firm in their fight for affordable healthcare.

open image in gallery Americans are now in the longest shutdown in history, exceeding one during Trump’s first term ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images )

Democrats are demanding the extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are due to expire at the end of the year, in exchange for their support of a funding bill to open the government.

Republicans refuse to negotiate on healthcare until the government is running again and baselessly claim that Democrats want free healthcare for undocumented immigrants.

Some in Ivanka’s comment section also hit at the issue of healthcare, telling her, “Cool! Now tell your dad we need healthcare.”

Another said about the Arkansans Ivanka was helping, “How about ensuring healthcare for them??? Tell dad…”