Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jackie Kennedy’s grandson has torn into Donald Trump over his decision to bulldoze her Rose Garden at the White House.

Jack Schlossberg said that the president “poured concrete” on the White House’s historic lawn in a fiery social media post on Instagram.

The political commentator accused Trump of seeing America in “black and white,” unlike the former First Lady.

“My grandmother saw America in full color — Trump sees black and white. Where she planted flowers, he poured concrete,” he wrote. “She brought life to the White House, because our landmarks should inspire and grow with our country.

“Her Rose Garden is gone, but the spirit of the Kennedy White House lives on — in the young at heart, the strong in spirit, and in a new generation answering the call to service.”

open image in gallery Jack Schlossberg shared a picture of JFK Jr. in the White House’s Rose Garden as he railed against Trump’s decision to pave over the historic lawn ( Cecil Stoughton/White House Photographs/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston )

He included a picture of John F. Kennedy Jr as a child in the post, dressed in a pale blue suit and marvelling at his mother’s garden. The other picture he included showed the lawn being carved up and resurfaced to create Trump’s “Rose Garden Club.”

Schlossberg’s post comes as the president pushes ahead with plans to remake the White House in his own image.

After bulldozing and paving over Kennedy’s rose garden, Trump tore down the East Wing of the White House in an effort to make space for his $300 million ballroom. The 90,000 square foot entertainment space will dwarf the White House, which is 55,000 square feet, in size.

However, according to Reuters, Trump still needs to submit his plans to the National Capital Planning Commission, the body that approves construction projects at the White House, despite having already blitzed the East Wing.

open image in gallery Schlossberg has been a frequent critic of Donald Trump’s administration and is calling on voters to “stop” the Republican leader at the midterms ( Getty Images )

Now, Schlossberg, who rocketed to fame with his off-the-wall social media posts, is calling on Americans to use their votes to “stop” Trump at the midterms.

“A year from now, we’ll get our last chance to stop Trump,” he wrote. “History is watching. We need leaders with courage, conviction and who actually care.”

Trump has previously expressed concern about his party’s prospects in the midterms, telling One America News Network that “the person that wins the presidency always seems to lose the midterms.”

open image in gallery Trump transformed the Rose Garden into the ‘Rose Garden Club’ by paving over the grass ( Getty )

Although this is often true, the Democrats bucked the trend in 2022 by retaining control of the Senate and only narrowly losing the House while Joe Biden was in office.

Early polls have put the Democrats slightly ahead for the 2026 midterms, with a major YouGov/The Economist survey, conducted in August, suggesting that 43.7 percent of voters plan to cast their ballots for the Democratic Party.

Conversely, 38.4 percent of people plan to vote for the Republicans, although that number plunges to 26 percent when independents are included in the poll.