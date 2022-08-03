Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Representative Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana’s 2nd district, was killed in an automobile accident on Wednesday.

According to multiple news outlets Ms Walorski died following a crash in Elkhart County at 12.32 pm local time.

Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, was named among the deceased, as was a local Republican Party official. According to the news station, Ms Walorski’s vehicle was struck head-on by a driver who crossed over into oncoming traffic; the driver of that vehicle died as well.

A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head on with a southbound vehicle.



Walorski, Zachary Potts with the St. Joseph County Republican Party, and Walorski's comm. director Emma Thompson all passed away. — Erica Finke WSBT (@EricaFinkeTV) August 3, 2022

A statement from Ms Walorski’s office was shared on Twitter by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and later the congresswoman’s own account.

The Indiana Republican served on the House Ethics Committee and was considered a potential contender for a future leadership position, having in the past served on the team of Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger, a fellow Republican, was one of the first to release a statement after the news broke.

“My heart is heavy, and i don’t have the words. But all I can say is prayers for her family. She was a good and honorable public servant,” he tweeted.

Fred Upton, a GOP congressman from Michigan, remarked that he often shared a flight home with Ms Walorski due to the proximity of their respective districts.

“I am indeed heartbroken to hear the news of my colleague, and next-door neighbor, Jackie Walorski. Of course, we were close and usually traveled on the same plane back and forth from South Bend to DC and back home usually sitting next to each other,” he said in a statement.

He added: “Her Hoosier heart was never in doubt, and she led a life of service from wife, missionary, and leader in the Congress working on bipartisan issues, and as a gracious and thoughtful lady.”

Other tributes poured in around Capitol Hill as the congresswoman was remembered for her kindness and willingness to reach across the aisle to work on projects including school meal policies. Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags around the Capitol lowered to half-mast.

“I am devastated to learn of the passing of my good friend, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. She was an incredible public servant for Hoosiers and leader within the Republican Party. The entire Republican National Committee is praying for her family, as well as the families of the two staff who were also tragically killed,” wrote Republican Party chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.