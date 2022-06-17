Ginni Thomas agrees to talk to Jan 6 committee to ‘clear up misconceptions’

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has reportedly said that she’ll agree to an interview with the House select committee investigating the Jan 6 riot.

Ms Thomas reportedly told the Daily Callerthat she was “looking forward” to sitting before the panel, a response that arrives after the chairman of the committee stated that the lawmakers would seek testimony from her about her involvement in trying to persuade Trump officials to participate in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

“I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them,” the Supreme Court Justice’s wife told Shelby Talcott, who tweeted about the comment shortly after the committee’s third public hearing had gotten underway on Thursday afternoon.

The move to call upon the Supreme Court Justice’s wife for her testimony comes after several news outlets reported that the panel’s lawmakers obtained evidence that shows Ms Thomas communicated with John Eastman, one of the senior figures in Donald Trump’s White House who worked to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence to follow-through with the former president’s plan to decertify the 2020 election.

“We think it’s time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee,” said Rep Bennie Thompson, just before the Thursday’s afternoon public hearing.