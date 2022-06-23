✕ Close ‘I’ve lost my name, I’ve lost my reputation’: Voting official givers testimony at Jan 6 hearings

A new report says that Donald Trump is not only watching the 6 January hearings closely, but that he is furious that there are no Republicans on the panel to fight his corner because House leader Kevin McCarthy pulled three nominees out of the committee when it was formed.

According to The Washington Post, the former president is “about to scream at the TV” during the sessions, which have so far laid out devastating evidence of his and his associates’ plot to illegally wrest the presidency back from Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, as the committee’s fifth gets underway, chair Bennie Thompson has announced that with a flurry of law enforcement activity on Wednesday and a steady stream of new evidence, it is pausing its schedule after today’s hearing to resume once the House comes back from its 4 July recess.

The panel is in the process of securing the cooperation of longtime right-wing activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Congressman Mo Brooks, who spoke at the 6 January rally outside the White House, has also offered to testify but says he will only do so in public.