The latest January 6 House committee hearing has wrapped up after more bombshell developments culminating in a unanimous vote to subpoena former president Donald Trump to answer questions about his role in the attack on the US Capitol.

In her opening remarks, committee co-chair Liz Cheney suggested that Mr Trump will be held responsible for the events surrounding and leading up to the attack on 6 January, 2021, noting that he was the “central cause” and that “none of this would have happened without him.”

In another remarkable moment, previously unseen footage of congressional leaders including Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, and Chuck Schumer in a secure location on the day of the riot was shown.

In the footage, Ms Pelosi is heard on the phone with Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam and securing the aid of hundreds of police and National Guard troops as backup.

Mr Schumer is heard demanding that the acting attorney general get in contact with the White House and insist that Mr Trump call off his supporters.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has denied Mr Trump’s emergency application seeking special master access to classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. There were no noted dissents.