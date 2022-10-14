Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee subpoenas ex-president as Supreme Court denies Mar-a-Lago request
Panel’s first session since the summer is likely to be its last before midterm elections
January 6 select committee unanimously votes to subpoena former President Donald Trump
The latest January 6 House committee hearing has wrapped up after more bombshell developments culminating in a unanimous vote to subpoena former president Donald Trump to answer questions about his role in the attack on the US Capitol.
In her opening remarks, committee co-chair Liz Cheney suggested that Mr Trump will be held responsible for the events surrounding and leading up to the attack on 6 January, 2021, noting that he was the “central cause” and that “none of this would have happened without him.”
In another remarkable moment, previously unseen footage of congressional leaders including Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, and Chuck Schumer in a secure location on the day of the riot was shown.
In the footage, Ms Pelosi is heard on the phone with Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam and securing the aid of hundreds of police and National Guard troops as backup.
Mr Schumer is heard demanding that the acting attorney general get in contact with the White House and insist that Mr Trump call off his supporters.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has denied Mr Trump’s emergency application seeking special master access to classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. There were no noted dissents.
‘Those who planned to overturn our election ... must also be accountable'
The House January 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump for testimony, during the panel’s final hearing before the midterm elections.
“He is required to answer,” chairman Bennie Thompson said of the former president, adding that subpoeaning a former president is a “serious and extraordinary action”.
John Bowden watched today’s proceedings.
Trump subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee
January 6 committee vice-chair Liz Cheney contends that the DoJ cannot just punish ‘foot soldiers’ of Jan 6
Who are the members of the January 6 select committee?
The select committee impanelled to investigate the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol began its ninth public hearing on Thursday, the final hearing set to take place before the November midterm elections.
The hearings have elevated the panel’s members to a higher level of public notoriety throughout the summer and into the fall. Here’s a rundown of who they are.
Who are the members of the January 6 select committee?
The panel set up to investigate the causes and facts of the Capitol riot has held a series of blockbuster hearings
Trump Mar-a-Lago papers: Is the former president’s ‘goose cooked’?
The Independent’s John Bowden examines why legal experts are now saying there’s enough evidence to charge former president Donald Trump over the Mar-a-Lago documents.
Legal experts are saying there’s enough proof to charge Trump over Mar-a-Lago docs
Legal experts are growing increasingly certain that Donald Trump will face criminal charges over his stashing of thousands of pages of presidential records at Mar-a-Lago.
Official confirms Secret Service met with Oath Keepers before January 6
Secret Service agents met with members of the right-wing extremist Oath Keepers group prior to the violent January 6 insurrection, according to a report.
A Secret Service spokesperson told CNN that the agency had contact with the extremist group, whose founder and other members are currently on trial, as part of its standard intelligence-gathering duties.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Secret Service met with Oath Keepers before January 6, official confirms
Agency says contact was part of standard intelligence-gathering duties
Trump blasted aides after Supreme Court election case rejection, Jan 6 panel reveals
Donald Trump personally admitted to aides that he had lost the 2020 election and demanded that they hide that truth from the US public, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has told the January 6 committee.
John Bowden reports.
Trump admitted privately that election fraud claims were bogus, aide says
Shocking testimony comes from aide to Mark Meadows
Ivanka Trump told Jan 6 committee her father must follow court rulings
Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings.
Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
Alex Woodward reports.
Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings
In videotaped testimony, Trump-era officials reject baseless voter fraud allegations and legal challenges
Haberman: Trump telling aides he will testify if broadcast live
Maggie Haberman of The New York Times reports that Donald Trump has been telling aides he would testify before the January 6 committee, but only if it was broadcast live.
Since it became public that the House select committee planned to subpoena Trump for his testimony, the former president has been telling aides he favors doing so, so long as he gets to do so live, according to a person familiar with his discussions. However, it is unclear whether the committee would accept such a demand.
New York AG reveals Trump formed new company to dodge fraud case
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion to block Donald Trump and his business from moving assets to evade liability after her office launched a blockbuster lawsuit alleging widespread fraud within the Trump Organization.
The filing requests that Trump and his associates must first get court approval before transferring assets to another entity. She also is requesting a court-appointed independent monitor to oversee that compliance.
Alex Woodward reports.
New York attorney general reveals Trump formed new company to dodge fraud case
Former president has ‘continued fraudulent practices’ following blockbuster lawsuit from Letitia James, motion claims
Analysis: Trump has been subpoenaed - will it matter?
Andrew Feinberg writes that the former president will likely use the courts to try to avoid appearing before the committee – and the political calendar is on his side.
The January 6 committee subpoenaed Donald Trump. Will it matter?
The former president will likely use the courts to try to avoid appearing before the committee – and the political calendar is on his side, writes Andrew Feinberg
FBI agent: Trump dossier source shocked his speculation was portrayed as fact
A Russian-born analyst who provided the bulk of the information for a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump told an FBI agent he was shocked and dismayed that the speculative information he provided was portrayed as fact, an agent testified Thursday.
FBI agent Kevin Helson is the second bureau employee to testify at the trial of Igor Danchenko, who’s accused of lying to the FBI about his own sources for the information he passed on to British spy Christopher Steele.
Read more:
Trump dossier source shocked speculation portrayed as fact
The primary source for allegations in a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump told the FBI that he was shocked and dismayed that the speculative information he provided was portrayed as fact
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies