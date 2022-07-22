Jan 6 hearing – live: Trump ‘selfishly’ sat and watched riot on TV for 187 minutes as aides ‘begged’ to end it
The eighth of the 6 January committee’s hearings is underway with a focus on Donald Trump’s refusal to call off the mob of supporters who violently attacked Congress.
Alongside the details of Mr Trump’s inaction during the attack on Congress, the panel will reportedly screen outtakes from a speech the then-president gave on 7 January, and two administration staffers who resigned after the Capitol riot will be testifying in person.
The select committee has not confirmed whether this will be its last hearing. The schedule has changed repeatedly since the hearings began earlier in the summer, and the panel’s members say they have received a deluge of new evidence and witnesses as their sessions have continued.
Meanwhile, prosecutors have rested their case against far-right agitator and Trump ally Steve Bannon, who is in court facing a charge of criminal contempt of Congress. The Department of Justice argues he simply “decided he was above the law” when refusing to comply with a subpoena from the 6 January select committee.
In other news, former first lady Melania Trump has lashed out at her former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, claiming she was not informed about the Capitol riot.
Trump watched supporters attack Capitol on television as aides begged him to act
Donald Trump watched his supporters storm the US Capitol on television while his senior staff begged him to call the rioters off, the January 6 committee has claimed.
Democratic congresswoman and committee member Elaine Luria introduced a prime-time hearing on Thursday by laying out what the evidence from its witnesses would show.
“From the time when President Trump ended his speech until the moment when he finally told the mob to go home, a span of 187 minutes, more than three hours,” she said.
Richard Hall reports.
Trump watched Capitol attack on television as aides begged him to act, committee says
January 6 committee says evidence will show Trump failed to act as his supporters attacked Capitol
Rep Luria says that as the riot was underway at the US Capitol on January 6, President Trump was not calling law enforcement or military officials — he was calling senators off a list he requested from his staff, as Kayleigh McEnany says in her video deposition.
Video deposition is seen from Pat Cipollone and Keith Kellogg where investigators ask if they ever heard Trump ask for help from the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, US Capitol Police, DC MPD, National Guard, or DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.
They say that no, they did not.
Mr Kellogg says if Trump would have done that, he would have known. Trump aide Nick Luna says he didn’t hear it either.
Rep Luria: “There is no official record of what President Trump did while in the dining room ... The Chief White House photographer wanted to take pictures because it was, in her words, ‘very important for his archives and for history.’ But she was told, quote ‘no photographs.’”
Rep Elaine Luria: “Within 15 minutes of leaving he stage, President Trump knew that the Capitol was besieged and under attack.”
He watched Fox News in his private dining room at the WH for more than two hours as the riot unfolded, Luria said.
Sgt Mark Robinson, a retired DC MPD officer testifies he heard Trump was upset and adamant about going to the Capitol and there was a “heated discussion” about that.
Mr Robinson has been part of presidential motorcades more than one hundred times. He has never witnessed an argument with a president over where to go.
The committee says two witnesses have confirmed there was an angry exchange in the presidential vehicle with Trump on January 6 over going to the Capitol, backing up Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony.
Rep Luria: “The Committee is also aware that certain Secret Service witnesses have now retained new private counsel. We anticipate further testimony under oath and other new information in the coming weeks.”
A White House Security Official — who remains anonymous — testified to the committee that they were “alarmed” because “the president wanted to lead tens of thousands of people to the Capitol.”
In his opening remarks, Mr Pottinger notes that he is proud of his service in the White House, and he’s pleased with Trump’s foreign policy accomplishments. He says he was out of the White House in the morning of January 6 but returned in the afternoon at around 2.30pm.
Ms Matthews explains how she came to work in the White House and confirms she was working in the West Wing as rioters stormed the Capitol.
Former aide to Mike Pence Alyssa Farah Griffin observes they are “a smart pair of witnesses”.
Witness sworn in
Today’s witnesses have been sworn in by Rep Liz Cheney.
Jan 6 chair announces more hearings to come in September
The co-chairs of the January 6 select committee confirmed on Thursday that their investigation would continue throughout the summer and reconvene for a second round of public hearings in September.
Congressman Bennie Thompson, the committee chair, and co-chair Liz Cheney made the announcement at the outset of Thursday’s hearing after noting in previous meetings that more witnesses continue to come forward and offer testimony to lawmakers.
John Bowden reports from Capitol Hill.
Jan 6 committee chairman announces more hearings to come in September
Announcement comes as members indicate more witnesses are coming forward
