Steve Bannon has been found guilty of contempt after ignoring a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection on January 6.

The former Trump advisor was found guilty on two counts of contempt and he’s now facing a mandatory minimum sentence in jail of between 30 days and a year.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is being pilloried after the January 6 committee’s latest televised hearing featured footage of him running away from the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol – this just hours after he infamously offered them a fist-pump in solidarity.

Amid damning details of Donald Trump’s inaction during the attacks on Congress, the panel screened outtakes from a speech he gave on 7 January, and two administration staffers who resigned after the Capitol riot testified in person.

Vice chair Liz Cheney said at the close of the hearing that the committee would hold further sessions in September to unveil further evidence it is still receiving. “Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to break,” she said.