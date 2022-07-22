Jan 6 hearings – live: Steve Bannon found guilty in contempt trial after defying subpoena from committee
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
New video shows Donald Trump literally unable to say he lost election
Steve Bannon has been found guilty of contempt after ignoring a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection on January 6.
The former Trump advisor was found guilty on two counts of contempt and he’s now facing a mandatory minimum sentence in jail of between 30 days and a year.
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is being pilloried after the January 6 committee’s latest televised hearing featured footage of him running away from the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol – this just hours after he infamously offered them a fist-pump in solidarity.
Amid damning details of Donald Trump’s inaction during the attacks on Congress, the panel screened outtakes from a speech he gave on 7 January, and two administration staffers who resigned after the Capitol riot testified in person.
Vice chair Liz Cheney said at the close of the hearing that the committee would hold further sessions in September to unveil further evidence it is still receiving. “Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to break,” she said.
Liz Cheney braces for primary loss as focus shifts to 2024
Three weeks before the most significant election of her political career, Liz Cheney was nowhere to be seen as thousands of voters gathered for a massive midsummer rodeo and cowboy festival in Wyoming’s largest city.
Instead, the three-term Republican congresswoman was 1,600 miles away in Washington presiding over a U.S. House committee comprised largely of Democrats intent on exposing former President Donald Trump‘s attack on democracy during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. As the cowboy fest roared back home, Cheney railed against Trump’s failures.
“Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office,” she said during Thursday’s hearing.
Dean Finnerty, a rancher from Wheatland competing in the steer wrestling competition, was not moved.
“I tell you what: I voted for Cheney when she ran last time and I won’t vote for her ever again,” Finnerty said. “I don’t know if she’s representing the conservative Americans that voted her in.”
Former GOP congressman says ‘biggest takeaway’ from hearings is threats against Pence
Former Republican Florida Congressman David Jolly told MSNBC that “the biggest takeaway of the entire series of hearings is that the life of the VP, who ... was due to oversee the certification of the election … was under threat and the sitting president ordered a more relaxed security posture”.
Former CIA and Defence Department Chief of Staff Jeremy Bash said that “the expectation in a terrorist attack against American facilities and personnel is that ... the President would be directing all available resources to respond. And President Trump did nothing but sit in the dining room”.
Democrats and Republicans in a virtual tie for control of the House in midterms, poll shows
A new poll shows that Democrats virtually eliminated Republicans’ lead in who Americans prefer to control Congress in the 2022 midterm election a month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.
A poll by Emerson College spoke to 1,078 registered voters between 19 July and 20 July and it had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.
“Those who say abortion is the top issue facing the nation are more motivated to vote this November than any other issue group,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of polling for Emerson College, said in a statement.
In the past month, the economy dropped from 58 per cent to 51 per cent as the most important issue to voters, while crime and abortion access were tied at 9 per cent each as the second most important issue, followed by immigration.
Steve Bannon found guilty in contempt trial after defying subpoena from Jan 6 committee
Steve Bannon has been found guilty of contempt after ignoring a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection on January 6.
The jury deliberated for almost three hours, including a lunch break.
“This case is not complicated, but it is important,” prosecutor Molly Gaston said during closing arguments on Friday.
She told jurors Mr Bannon “chose allegiance to Donald Trump over compliance with the law” and ignored the committee’s requests for information about the Capitol insurrection.
Sending the former Trump White House chief strategist a subpoena was an early priority for the committee, owing to his reported presence in the infamous Willard Hotel “war room” of Trump allies in Washington DC, on 5 January. The Trump ally had also made previous predictions on his podcast that “all hell” was “going to break loose” on January 6.
Mr Bannon himself did not testify during the contempt trial, but his defence argued the committee’s subpoenas were invalid and politically driven, anchored by “placeholder” deadlines that were still subject to negotiation.
The Trump adviser “didn’t intentionally refuse to comply with a subpoena. Absolutely not. He didn’t intentionally refuse to comply with anything,” his attorney M Evan Corcoran argued.
Republicans say Liz Cheney is ‘standout figure’ of Jan 6 hearings
NBC News Washington Correspondent said on MSNBC that “I’ve been talking to a lot of Republicans who say … the standout figure of these January 6 hearings ... despite all the witnesses, of course, being really important, is Liz Cheney”.
On Thursday, Ms Cheney commended the many women who have come forward to testify.
Legal analyst Barb McQuade said: “Not only are many of them women, many of them are young women …The fact that they’re young and they’re women does speak perhaps to their different perspective on government.”
House GOP deletes tweet attacking Jan 6 witness who works as Republican staffer
House Republicans were skewered on social media after deleting a tweet attacking one of their own staff members as she testified before the January 6 committee.
“Just another liar and pawn in Pelosi’s witch-hunt,” the @HouseGOP account tweeted as Sarah Matthews appeared before the committee’s blockbuster primetime hearing on Thursday night.
Ms Matthews, a former deputy White House press secretary, is employed as a communications director at the Republican organisation, according to her Linkedin profile.
The tweet was quickly deleted, and a House GOP spokesperson told The Hill it had “been sent out at staff level and was not authorised.”
Their explanation didn’t stop House Republicans from receiving significant blowback over the faux pas.
Hawley’s homestate paper comes after him
The home state paper of Missouri Senator Josh Hawley panned the Republican as a “fleeing coward” in response to the footage released by the January 6 committee which showed him scampering through the halls away from the Capitol rioters mere hours after he was photographed raising a fist in solidarity with the mob.
“Josh Hawley is a laughingstock,” wrote the editorial board for the Kansas City Star, the newspaper that covers the city where Sen Hawley spent most of his childhood and adolescent years.
The op-ed goes on to detail how during Thursday night’s televised prime time hearing of the House committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot, Rep Elaine Luria screened a clip of the Missouri junior senator “that will surely follow him the rest of his life”.
Johanna Chisholm reports:
Prosecutors say Steve Bannon ‘chose allegiance to Trump’ as deliberations begin in January 6 contempt trial
Deliberations have begun in the contempt trial of former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who is accused of ignoring a subpoena from the congressional committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.
“This case is not complicated, but it is important,” prosecutor Molly Gaston said during closing arguments on Friday.
She told jurors Mr Bannon “chose allegiance to Donald Trump over compliance with the law” and ignored the committee’s requests for information about the Capitol insurrection.
Sending Mr Bannon a subpoena was an early priority for the committee, owing to his reported presence in the infamous Willard Hotel “war room” of Trump allies in Washington, DC, on January 5. The Trump ally had also made previous predictions on his podcast that “all hell” was “going to break loose” on January 6.
Mr Bannon himself did not testify during the contempt trial, but his defence argued the committee’s subpoenas were invalid and politically driven, anchored by “placeholder” deadlines that were still subject to negotiation.
Biden’s Covid symptoms ‘improved’ after first day of antiviral treatment
President Joe Biden’s Covid symptoms ”have improved” after a day of antiviral treatments with Paxlovid, Physician to the President Dr Kevin O’Connor said in a memorandum on Friday, the day after the White House announced Mr Biden had tested positive for Covid-19.
Dr O’Connor said Mr Biden’s temperature rose to 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit Thursday evening but returned to normal after he was started on a course of acetaminophen, and has remained so since then.
The former Army physician, who has treated Mr Biden since his time as vice president under Barack Obama, said the 79-year-old president “is tolerating treatment well” and would continue to be treated with Paxlovid “as planned”.
Prosecutors: Bannon chose Trump over law
Deliberations have begun in the contempt trial of former Donald Trumpadviser Steve Bannon, who is accused of ignoring a subpoena from the congressional committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.
“This case is not complicated, but it is important,” prosecutor Molly Gaston said during closing arguments on Friday.
She told jurors Mr Bannon “chose allegiance to Donald Trump over compliance with the law” and ignored the committee’s requests for information about the Capitol insurrection.
Josh Marcus writes:
