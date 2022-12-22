Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol has released a trove of interview transcripts from several Donald Trump supporters and allies.

On Wednesday, the panel published testimony from 34 witnesses who had been called to testify as part of the 17-months-long investigation into the violent insurrection that culminated in five deaths and left dozens of law enforcement officers injured.

All 34 of the witnesses pleaded the Fifth during all or at least part of their interviews with the House panel, the transcripts reveal.

Among them was longtime Mr Trump ally Roger Stone, right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, white supremacist Nick Fuentes, and the leaders of far-right groups the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys.

Mr Stone – who was previously convicted of lying to Congress – pleaded the Fifth Amendment for every single question he was asked during his interview with the panel, the transcript shows.

He even refused to answer basic questions such as where he lives, how old he is and whether he understand his right to invoke the Fifth.

During the 51-minute interview, he was asked about a group chat on encrypted messaging app Signal about January 6 which he was in along with Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes. Mr Rhodes has now been convicted of seditious conspiracy.

The 34 witnesses are: Christopher Barcenas, Kathy Berden, Alexander Bruesewitz, Patrick Casey, Dion Cini, Jeffrey Clark, Jim DeGraffenreid, Enrique De La Torre, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Kimberly Fletcher, Michael Flynn, Nick Fuentes, Julie Fancelli, Bianca Gracia, Alex Jones, Ryan Kelley, Charlie Kirk, David Scott Kuntz, Antonio LaMotta, Philip Luelsdorff, Robert Patrick Lewis, Joshua Macias, Shawna Martin, John Matze, Michael McDonald, Stewart Rhodes, Mayra Rodriguez, Michael Roman, Roger Stone, Enrique Tarrio, Phil Waldron, Kelli Ward and Garrett Ziegler.

The transcripts are the first of hundreds of interviews gathered throughout the months-long investigation to be released to the public, coming ahead of the release of the full report on Thursday.

The report had been slated for release on Wednesday but was delayed a day due to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise visit to Washington DC.

The panel held its final public hearing earlier this week, where it announced it was making criminal referrals to the DOJ.

Among the referrals, the committee said that Donald Trump should potentially face four criminal charges for his alleged role in the insurrection.

The report will detail the reasons behind the recommendations.