January 6 committee news - latest: Riot perpetrators at ‘any level’ warned justice is coming as Biden blames Trump
Liz Cheney says Trump ignored Ivanka’s calls to stop Capitol riot
Donald Trump has canceled a press conference scheduled for 6 January at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol mounted by his supporters, after his Republican allies openly chafed at the idea of relitigating false election claims.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will lead a day of memorial events planned throughout Washington DC, including lawmakers sharing their experience of the assault and a candlelight vigil at the National Mall.
Documents recently published by the committee revealed how the former president’s allies planned a campaign to intimidate election officials and spread voter fraud falsehoods, while another appeared to call for the seizure of “evidence” in service of his false claims that propelled the attack and his spurious bid to overturn election results.
In recent weeks, the committee has accelerated its probe into the attack, fuelled by conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, and a violent attempt to reject the votes of millions of Americans.
This week, in a letter asking for his cooperation in the probe, the committee published several text messages from Fox News personality Sean Hannity to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days surrounding the attack.
Josh Hawley’s career was supposed to be over after January 6; he’s thriving instead
When Senator Josh Hawley was pictured pumping his fist in support of rioters in front of the Capitol before they eventually breached the barricades and took part in a riot, he was seen as politically radioactive.
Now he’s thriving.
The Independent’s Eric Garcia on the survival of the first senator to announce his objection to the certification of Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election:
‘He’s one of the best communicators that I have seen, and he can talk to the Trump base’
Jimmy Carter pens frank op-ed: ‘I fear for our democracy'
Former president Jimmy Carter, who co-founded the Carter Center, a democracy and human rights protection organisation, penned a sobering column for The New York Times in which he warns that a relentless and powerful disinformation campaign to sow distrust – and a rising tolerance for political violence – has left the nation teetering “on the brink of a widening abyss.”
“I now fear that what we have fought so hard to achieve globally – the right to free, fair elections, unhindered by strongman politicians who seek nothing more than to grow their own power – has become dangerously fragile at home,” he writes.
The former president outlined several steps to preserve American democracy, including a universal agreement on the “fundamental constitutional principles and norms of fairness, civility and respect for the rule of law,” as well as ballot access, a resistance to political polarisation, and the erasure of political violence and spread of disinformation.
Biden to give speech on ‘urgent’ need for voting rights protections against ‘corrupt’ GOP election laws
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will travel to Atlanta, Georgia to urge the passage of federal legislation to protect the right to vote “from corrupt attempts to strip law-abiding citizens of their fundamental freedoms and allow partisan state officials to undermine vote counting processes”, according to the White House.
The renewed push from the White House comes as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pledges to hold another vote on voting rights legislation – and to amend filibuster rules that the GOP has used to block it – on or before 17 January.
Biden and Harris to deliver speech from Atlanta on ‘urgent’ voting rights protections
President to condemn state-level attempts to undermine ballot access as Senate plans to revive voting rights legislation
Three officers sue Trump after riot left them with lasting trauma from broken limbs, concussion and chemical attacks
Three law enforcement officers have accused Donald Trump of fuelling an attack on the US Capitol that left them with broken limbs, a concussion, ringing ears, night terrors and depression, after a mob of the former president’s supporters sprayed them with chemicals, hit them with flagpoles and yelled racial slurs as they forced their way into the halls of Congress on 6 January.
In a pair of stunning lawsuits, the officers detail the events of the day and how their injuries continue to impact their lives:
Three officers sue Trump for lasting trauma from Capitol riot attacks
Officers allege former president ‘inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted’ assault
Expert warns of ‘quiet’ insurrection in state legislatures across the US
A former deputy attorney general for the state of Massachusetts, who now runs a pro-democracy organisation, is warning that Republican efforts to “reform” local election laws are actually leading to more and more power being placed in the hands of GOP-held state legislatures, rather than career officials.
“It is in my view a more quiet legislative insurrection, based on those same lies and conspiracy theories we saw centre stage January 6,” said Joanna Lydgate, founder of States United for Democracy (SUD).
“It is a carefully calculated effort to erode trust in the system and the people who run it to justify a power grab,” she warned The Independent. “It is really time for people to pay attention in 2022.”
Click here to read more from Alex Woodward about the anti-democratic “playbook” that SUD warns Republicans are using to “lay the foundation for election sabotage” in 2024 and beyond.
A second insurrection: Inside the GOP’s anti-democratic push to sabotage elections
Legislative attempts to hijack election administration have hastened America’s autocratic slide, Alex Woodward reports
Biden, Harris to deliver voting rights address in Georgia
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will head to Georgia next week for an event focused on the administration’s push to pass voting rights legislation through the Senate, the White House announced on Wednesday.
The announcement comes as Arizona Sen Kyrsten Sinema, as well as Sen Joe Manchin of West Virginia to a slightly lesser extent, are seen as the two obstacles in Mr Biden’s own party standing in the way of the legislation’s passage. The two senators support the legislation but oppose changes to the filibuster rule, while unified Republican opposition to the bills aimed at restoring provisions that protected the right to vote for minorities means that the only path to the legislation’s passage lies through changing the rule.
“On Tuesday, January 11, President Biden and Vice President Harris will travel to Atlanta, Georgia to speak to the American people about the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections from corrupt attempts to strip law-abiding citizens of their fundamental freedoms and allow partisan state officials to undermine vote counting processes,” said the White House.
Former Capitol Police chief warns he’ll tell his story ‘soon'
Steven Sund, the former chief of US Capitol Police who resigned after the riot last January, warned on Wednesday that he would be “telling my story soon”.
“There have been so many lies told about Jan 6, 2021.Incredible misinformation fed to a divided nation. I was there. I know the truth. I'm going to be telling my story soon. I have the receipts,” he tweeted.
“On this anniversary, my appreciation goes to the officers who saved the day!” Mr Sund continued.
Mr Sund would later go on to say he regretted his resignation, and defended the response of Capitol Police on January 6 after it was revealed that at least one officer was seen taking a selfie with demonstrators.
"What occurred on January 6th cannot be considered under any circumstances a protest, a rally, or civil disobedience," Mr Sund told lawmakers last year. "This was a well-planned, coordinated, armed insurrection at the United States Capitol. The [US Capitol Police] does not have the manpower, the training, or the capabilities to handle an armed insurrection involving thousands of individuals bent on violence and destruction at all costs."
Trump blames Democrats for rubbing salt in Jan 6 wounds
Former President Donald Trump issued a statement late in the afternoon on Wednesday, which blamed Democrats for “congregating in mass tomorrow to fan the flames of a divide that THEY created, while our kids sit at home watching their futures vanish.”
His statement referred to a vote by teachers’ unions in Chicago to go to remote learning on Friday amid the surge of the Omicron Covid-19 variant across the country; in response, Chicago’s public school system announced that classes would be cancelled for the day.
Mr Trump’s statement comes after he himself planned originally to hold a press conference regarding the events of January 6 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida tomorrow, only to cancel those plans after reportedly being urged against it by GOP senators including Lindsey Graham, one of his allies.
Garland: Jan 6 investigations will continue as long as needed
The investigations into the January 6 rioters will continue as long as it takes for the Justice Department to identify and charge all possible participants, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Wednesday.
The head of the US Justice Department explained that he knew there was “broad public interest” in the investigations, while refusing to give any timeframe for when they could conclude.
“We understand that there are questions about how long the investigation will take, and about what exactly we are doing. Our answer is and will continue to be the same answer we would give to with respect to any ongoing investigation As long as it takes, and whatever it takes for justice to be done, consistent with the facts and the law,” said Mr Garland.
“I understand that this may not be the answer Some are looking for. But we will and we must speak through our work. Anything else jeopardizes the viability of our investigations, and the civil liberties of our citizens,” he added.
Riot perpetrators at ‘any level’ warned justice is coming
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday issued a stern warning to participants in the January 6 riot as well as any who may be found criminally culpable for inspiring or organising the attack itself.
Mr Garland delivered an address one day before the one-year anniversary of the attack, and predicted many more prosecutions by the agency in response to the Capitol riot in the months ahead.
“The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last. The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6 perpetrators at any level, accountable under law, whether they were present that day, or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault. on our democracy. We will follow the facts, wherever they lead,” said Mr Garland.
Republicans who supported the election fraud claims that led to the riot have complained that the Justice Department is treating defendants in January 6 cases too harshly, as many have been held in custody rather than being released ahead of trial.
Garland warns ‘Justice will be done’ to perpetrators of Jan 6 ‘at any level’
Mr Garland said the justice department’s investigation into the insurrection will continue ‘as long as it takes’ and ‘follow the facts wherever they lead’
