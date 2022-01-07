Jan 6 riot news – live: Capitol Police officer sues Trump as Pence aide slams GOP ‘moral disrepair’
Donald Trump hesitated and initially refused to tweet the words “stay peaceful” when his supporters breached the US Capitol and attacked law enforcement on 6 January last year, according to a former aide.
The aide, speaking anonymously to CNN, said that the former president was “very reluctant to put out anything when [the Capitol riot] was unfolding.”
On Thursday, President Joe Biden delivered forceful remarks recognising the anniversary of the attack – a searing address in which he condemned the former president for watching TV as his supporters breached the halls of Congress.
Mr Trump responded with a series of statements continuing to air his grievances and amplifying lies about the 2020 election while calling for the “MAGA nation” to “rise up” against the Biden administration over Covid-19 vaccine requirements.
Several Washington DC-area police officers filed lawsuits against the former president this week, alleging his rhetoric and baseless “stolen election” narrative fueled attacks that left them with lasting physical and emotional trauma.
Don’t bother coming to Georgia without a concrete plan on federal voting rights legislation, activists tell Biden
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are scheduled to travel to Atlanta on 11 January to deliver remarks on GOP threats to election administration and the right to vote.
A coalition of voting rights groups have a message for them:
Without a concrete plan for breaking up the filibuster that has repeatedly blocked passage of federal voting rights protections, don’t bother.
More on the pressure facing the Biden administration and what’s next on voting rights in the Senate:
The Right’s initial response to Biden’s speech
Lindsey Graham, Fox News, and Mitch McConnell were among the first to respond to the president’s January 6 speech.
Biden’s Jan 6 speech in full
“This wasn’t a group of tourists. This was an armed insurrection.
“They weren’t looking to save the cause of America. They were looking to subvert the Constitution.”
That was the message President Joe Biden hammered home in a blistering speech on the anniversary of the January 6 2021 insurrection.
Read the full speech here.
President arrives in Denver
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have arrived in Denver en route to meet victims of the wildfires that swept through suburbs of Boulder, Colorado at the end of December.
McCarthy staffer says lawmaker didn’t check in on him after Capitol riot
A former staffer to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has told CNN that his then-boss didn’t bother to check in on him in the aftermath of the deadly 6 January Capitol riot.
Ryan O’Toole, who now works for Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, said that members of Congress were “fearful for their lives” after the Capitol was breached.
Mr O’Toole painted a chaotic picture of life inside the building at the time of the insurrection, where he also describes some members – such as Alabama’s Mo Brooks – “cheering on” the rioters.
Tom Fenton reports.
Biden accepts Pelosi SOTU invitation
Joe Biden has accepted Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to deliver the State of the Union address on 1 March 2022, per White House Deputy Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre.
Kinzinger no longer recognises GOP
Appearing on MSNBC, Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger says he no longer recognises the GOP and sees a “truth crisis” in the party.
“Everybody’s got their head in the sand because they want to win re-election. What’s winning re-election honestly worth if you can’t actually do your job or telling people the truth or you’re ashamed to look yourself in the mirror?”
He adds that some in the party go with the flow because they are afraid of being replaced by someone “crazier”, but he disagrees and thinks: “Now is the time to speak out”.
Biden’s forceful tone praised, but he has gone after Trump before
Joe Biden won praise for the forceful and pointed tone of his speech at the Capitol, but it was not the first time he has gone after Donald Trump in public remarks.
The difference with his 6 January remarks was that he did not mention the former president by name, but has not shied away from doing so in the past.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert produces Jan 6 ‘Rent’ parody
To mark a year since the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert produced a parody musical number based on the events of that day.
Using the melody of the song “Seasons of Love” from the musical Rent, Colbert’s team rewrote the lyrics and mashed together news reports and images for the accompanying video.
Watch “Abhor-Rent: 525,600 Minutes Since the Insurrection” below.
Then and now: 3.9 per cent unemployment
Congressman Don Beyer, a Democrat who represents northern Virginia’s eighth district in the House of Representatives, has collated a number of then and now tweets from Republicans regarding this morning’s employment figures.
The contrast is, needless to say, not surprising but illustrative of the partisan divide over matters as straightforward and quantifiable as the economic wellbeing of the nation.
The main GOP account hails a 3.9 per cent unemployment rate under Donald Trump as a record low but under the current administration the same figure represents their “worst jobs report” and “Biden’s policies failed and he doesn’t care”.
In 2018 GOP chair Ronna McDaniel hailed 3.9 per cent unemployment as the lowest since December 2000 and “great news for our economy and workforce”, but paraphrased the GOP account’s line today.
Kevin McCarthy called the 2018 number “historic” but said the economy today was being “smothered”.
House Republicans declared their “pro-growth agenda” delivered in 2018 with a 3.9 per cent unemployment rate and that the economy was “booming”. In 2022 their tweet says this is “just the latest sign that [Biden’s] economic crisis continues”.
The US added far fewer jobs than expected in December as a surge in Covid cases began to sweep across the nation.
Nonfarm payrolls grew by 199,000, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 per cent, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
Dow Jones estimated 422,000 for the payrolls number and 4. per cent for the unemployment rate.
