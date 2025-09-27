JD Vance admits groceries and housing are too expensive but bizarrely blames Biden

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vice President JD Vance admits the prices of groceries and housing are “too expensive” but once again has laid blame at the feet of the "disastrous Biden economy,” despite the Trump administration having taken the reins more than eight months ago.

“Housing is too expensive, groceries are too expensive. Now, I would say they're too expensive because we inherited a disastrous Biden economy, and we're making progress,” Vance said, speaking to Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle.

The vice president made the remarks Friday when discussing the struggling U.S. economy and its potential link to a surge in popularity for Democratic New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani.

It comes after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Consumer Price Index data for August, the first month that most of Trump’s tariffs took effect, showing that inflation rose 0.4 percent last month – and 2.9 percent in the past 12 months.

open image in gallery Vice President JD Vance admitted that groceries and housing were ‘too expensive’ but still laid the blame at the feet of the ‘disastrous Biden economy’ ( AP )

Economists forecast that consumer prices rose 2.9 percent in August from a year earlier, according to a survey of economists by data provider FactSet. That would be an increase from an annual pace of 2.7 percent in July. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, core inflation is expected to have increased 3.1 percent, the same as in July.

Both figures are above the Fed’s 2 percent inflation target.

“First of all, we have to give the President a lot of credit here, because he inherited one of the worst inflation crises in American history, and we've had very stable inflation over the last seven or eight months, sort of two to 3 percent right?” Vance said.

“Where economists typically say that you want it, but there's a lot of work to do, because prices got so high under the Biden administration.”

Vance went on to note that many young people “feel like the American dream is unaffordable,” adding that some of his fellow conservatives “make a mistake in dismissing Mamdani as a socialist, as a communist.”

President Trump himself referred to Mamdani as “my little communist” in an appearance on Fox & Friends two weeks ago.

“It's only been eight months, but we've made a lot of progress, but unless we give young people a stake in the future, we can't dismiss their concerns as socialism,” Vance continued.

open image in gallery The vice president made the remarks when discussing the struggling U.S. economy and its potential link to a surge in popularity for Democratic New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani ( REUTERS )

“They're going to choose socialism if given an option between free stuff and a bad life. We have to make sure they have an option between free stuff and a real life of dignity, of purpose. That's what the American conservative movement can provide to them.

“But we've got to do a better job at articulating it, or they're going to continue to be attracted to people like Mamdani.”

It comes after a Marist poll, released last week, put Mamdani head and shoulders above other candidates in the mayoral race, due to be decided on November 4.

Mamdani leads with 45 percent of the vote, with former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in second place with 24 percent.

The pair is followed by Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa with 17 percent and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who recently announced he would not be dropping out, in last with 9 percent. Five percent of likely voters say they're undecided.