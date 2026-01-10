Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New autopsy details to be released in February will confirm that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein did not die by suicide in jail in 2019 as authorities say, but was murdered, according to his brother.

“Jeffrey was murdered, and more autopsy facts will be coming out in February that prove it,” Mark Epstein told NewsNation on Friday.

Mark, who identified his brother’s body after the alleged trafficker was found dead in a New York prison cell while awaiting trial, told the outlet the injuries he saw “didn’t correspond to the way his body was found hanging.”

Epstein later hired Dr. Michael Baden, a former New York City medical examiner, to observe the autopsy by city officials, and the examiner concluded in 2019 that the evidence “points to homicide rather than suicide.”

Official reviews, however, have concluded Epstein died of his own accord.

open image in gallery Multiple government reviews have concluded Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in jail in 2019, but his brother Mark says forthcoming autopsy details will show the late pedophile was murdered ( New York State Sex Offender Registry/Getty )

A 2023 Department of Justice inspector general report concluded that a number of prison oversight failures contributed to the death, though it ultimately ruled that no one else was involved.

Last year, facing pressure to deliver on Trump campaign promises to disclose the Epstein files, the DOJ and FBI reviewed the material again, and they again concluded that Epstein died by suicide.

Nonetheless, there are persistent theories that Epstein was killed to protect his powerful friends and associates, who have included high-profile executives and world leaders.

“There are only three ways to die in prison,” Mark Epstein added in his NewsNation interview. “Suicide, natural causes or murder. And Jeff was murdered. I want to know who killed him and on whose behalf?”

open image in gallery The Trump administration’s incomplete release of the Epstein files has fueled already widespread speculation that Epstein did not die by suicide ( AFP via Getty Images )

Imprisoned Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell has also said she believes he didn’t die by suicide.

The White House has faced allegations that it is engaging in a cover-up of the full Epstein story, owing to Donald Trump’s past friendship with the late pedophile.

A bipartisan revolt in Congress pressured the president to sign a bill releasing more of the files, though lawmakers accuse the administration of failing to comply with the bill's terms and have said they are drafting contempt charges against Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The administration has strongly denied that Trump was aware of or involved in any of Jeffrey Epstein’s wrongdoing.