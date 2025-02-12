Jeffrey Epstein task force assembled as FBI claims 2,400 new JFK assassination files have been discovered: Latest
The 9/11 terrorist attacks, Martin Luther King Jr’s assassination and the origins of Covid-19 will also be investigated as House Republicans promise to give Americans ‘the answers they deserve’
A new congressional task force has been assembled to declassify documents and expose “federal secrets” – including the release of Jeffrey Epstein’s “client list”.
James Comer, the House Oversight Committee chairman, announced the establishment of the investigative unit on Tuesday. Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna will lead the task force aiming to publish materials related to federal government interests and “end an era of secrecy.”
“This will be a relentless pursuit of truth and transparency and we will not stop until the American people have the answers they deserve,” the congresswoman said.
Eleven letters have been issued to top U.S. security and intelligence officials requesting a briefing of “what documents (if any) are in your possession regarding the investigation into and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein,” it reads.
The task force is set to investigate the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the origins of Covid-19, UFOs, and the assassinations of former President John F Kennedy, Senator Robert F Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
It comes as the FBI says it has found 2,400 new pages of documents about the assassination of JFK following President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order to release the elusive files last month.
X's Community Notes rinses Luna who claimed she'd consult members of the Warren Commission
Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who is leading the new task force, told the press on Tuesday that she would bring in members of the Warren Commission, which was investigating the assassination of John F Kennedy in late 1963.
But there’s one slight hiccup: They’re all dead.
The last of the group’s seven members, Gerald R. Ford, died in 2006.
X’s Community Notes was quick to clear up any confusion on a video of the congresswoman making the claim.
What cases are being declassified?
Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who is leading the new task force, announced the House Oversight Committee’s will to publish materials related to federal government interests and “end an era of secrecy”.
Along with releasing the disgraced financier’s contact list, her team will investigate the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the origins of Covid-19, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), unidentified submerged objects (USO) and the assassinations of former President John F Kennedy, Senator Robert F Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Were Trump and Epstein friends?
Trump and Epstein were friends dating back to the late 1980s. They occasionally flew together from LaGuardia to Palm Peach, Florida, where both men lived, and were pictured partying together at Mar-a-Lago.
Flight logs released by prosecutors in the trial of Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, show Trump flew with the disgraced financier on his private jet, a Boeing 727 called “Lolita Express” numerous times, with his former wife Marla Maples and his children Eric and Tiffany Trump, as well as a beauty queen and a senior aide to Bill Clinton.
The pair apparently fell out over a real estate dispute in the 1990s, years before Epstein’s first arrest for soliciting prostitution in 2006. Trump has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse.
Luna: Declassified documents to be available to 'ALL of YOU very soon'
Task force to ensue on 'relentless pursuit of truth and transparency'
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who is leading the new task force, pledged to finally “get to the truth” about major events that remain shrouded in mystery.
“This will be a relentless pursuit of truth and transparency and we will not stop until the American people have the answers they deserve. We will cut through the bureaucracy, challenge the stonewalling, and ensure the American people finally get the truth they have been denied for too long.”
FBI 'finds' 2,400 new pages of documents related to JFK assassination
The FBI says it has found 2,400 new pages of documents about the assassination of John F. Kennedy following President Donald Trump’s decision to release the highly classified files.
In a statement on Tuesday, the FBI said due to “technological advances” in the bureau’s record-keeping processes, a new search carried out in January this year following Trump’s executive order unearthed new records relating to Kennedy’s assassination.
“The FBI conducted a new records search pursuant to President Trump's Executive Order issued on January 23, 2025, regarding the declassification of the assassination files of JFK, RFK, and MLK,” the bureau said. “The search resulted in approximately 2400 newly inventoried and digitized records that were previously unrecognized as related to the JFK assassination case file.”
Rhian Lubin has more details.
Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘client list’ set to be declassified
Jeffrey Epstein’s “client list” is set to be among the documents declassified by a congressional task force charged with exposing “federal secrets”.
It is not clear whether the client list differentiates from Epstein’s black book which includes high-profile figures including former U.S. president Bill Clinton, tech stalwart Bill Gates, and the president himself. None of those previously listed have ever been accused of any wrongdoing.
Luna said she would be opening the task force to both Republicans and Democrats and, though an investigation was not immediately clear, the congresswoman said a first hearing would be held in March.
James Liddell has the story.
