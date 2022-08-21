Jump to content
Jill Biden tests negative for Covid

First Lady to depart South Carolina where she has been isolating and rejoin the President in Delaware on Sunday

Bevan Hurley
Sunday 21 August 2022 20:54
Comments
Biden compares 'quick recovery' to Trump's 'severe' illness after negative Covid test

First Lady Jill Biden has tested negative for Covid and will leave the South Carolina vacation home where she has been isolating, her spokeswoman announced on Sunday.

Dr Biden, 71, will rejoin President Joe Biden at their Delaware beach home on Sunday, press secretary Elizabeth Alexander said.

The White House announced on Tuesday that Dr Biden had tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, after Mr Biden twice contracted Covid in July.

She was fully vaccinated and double-boosted, and was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

After isolating for five days and receiving negative tests over two consecutive days, Dr Biden was given the all-clear to return home, Ms Alexander tweeted.

Dr Biden contracted the disease while vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, with Mr Biden.

Jill Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid

( Associated Press)

The CDC recommends anyone who tests positive isolate for five days and wear a mask for another five days to reduce the risk of infecting others.

