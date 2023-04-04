Jill Biden’s plane forced to turn back as cracks appear on windshield
‘Everyone is safe’
Jill Biden’s plane was forced to turn back to Denver, Colorado on Monday after the aircraft developed cracks on the windshield – an emergency which officials claimed was “non-threatening”.
“The aircrew elected to divert the aircraft back to Denver International Airport due to a non-threatening windshield crack to mitigate risks associated with the integrity of the windshield and icing conditions at their destination,” a spokesperson for the US Air Force’s 89th Airlift Wing said.
It was stated that the crew and the passengers returned safely without any injuries.
The first lady was on her way to Michigan from Denver.
The president’s press secretary Vanessa Valdivia was quoted as saying by CBS News that “everyone is safe” after the cracked windshield episode.
The US Secret Service also said that there was “no safety threat” to Ms Biden or her staff.
More follows...
