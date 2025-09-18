Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show pulled off air ‘indefinitely’ after Charlie Kirk comments: Live Updates
Kimmel said Monday conservatives were trying to ‘score political points’ from the fatal shooting of Kirk
Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show has been pulled off the air “indefinitely” after the host’s comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
ABC confirmed the move to multiple outlets Wednesday after Kimmel said earlier in the week that the “MAGA gang” was trying to “score political points” from the fatal shooting of Kirk, per Deadline.
President Donald Trump, who has shared his contempt for Kimmel in the past, celebrated the show’s suspension, calling it “Great News for America” in a Truth Social post and urging comedians Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers to be ousted next.
Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man suspected of killing Kirk, has been officially charged with aggravated murder and six other counts, including obstruction of justice and witness tampering.
Robinson, who surrendered to law enforcement on the evening of September 11, also faces the death penalty if convicted, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said on Tuesday.
Robinson, wearing an anti-suicide vest, appeared virtually from jail before a judge at an initial hearing Tuesday. The next court date is scheduled for September 29.
Trump and Vice President JD Vance will speak at a memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday.
What you need to know
ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel’s show following host’s comments about Charlie Kirk shooting
ABC has announced it will suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show “indefinitely” after the host’s comments about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
An ABC spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be “pre-empted indefinitely.”
The move comes after Kimmel said on his show Monday, per Deadline, “We had some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it.”
Read on...
ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel’s show following hosts comments about Charlie Kirk shooting
ICYMI: Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin reportedly confessed in group chat after the shooting
The 22-year-old man suspected in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk confessed to friends in a group chat that he had killed the prominent right-wing activist hours before authorities said he was taken into custody, according to a report.
“Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this,” read a message from the man identified as the suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, on the online platform Discord, two people familiar with the chat told The Washington Post.
The message was sent from Robinson’s account to a group of online friends on Thursday night, about two hours before he was taken into custody, according to the report.
Isabel Keane reports.
Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin reportedly confessed in group chat after the shooting
CNN contributor points out Nexstar-Tegna merger amid Jimmy Kimmel drama
CNN contributor Kara Swisher pointed out how Nexstar Media Group is trying to buy broadcast company Tegna amid the drama that unfolded after ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel made comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
Following Kimmel’s comments, Nexstar announced it would no longer air his show on its ABC-affiliated stations “for the foreseeable future.”
ABC then announced it would suspend the comedian’s late night show “indefinitely.”
"Nexstar is trying to do a very large merger with Tegna, and so they will do whatever it takes,” Swisher told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Wednesday.
Cooper chimed in: "That's an important point, because that merger would require the approval of the FCC."
Earlier Wednesday, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr threatened to take action against Disney, the parent company of ABC.
Carr said on MAGA commentator Benny Johnson’s podcast, “This is a very, very serious issue right now for Disney. We can do this the easy way or the hard way.
“These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."
Details on Charlie Kirk's funeral
Charlie Kirk’s funeral will be held over the weekend. Here are some details on the service:
- It will be held at 11 a.m. local time Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
- The slain conservative activist’s widow, Erika Kirk, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, along with other Trump administration officials, will give remarks at the service.
- Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA, said “enhanced security measures” will be in place.
In pictures: Anti-Trump protesters seen outside Jimmy Kimmel's studio
Protesters against President Donald Trump were seen outside the Los Angeles studio where Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show is recorded. Here are some photos:
‘We couldn’t be further apart from the left’: MTG doubles down on ‘divorce’ from Democrats comments
Marjorie Taylor Greene has doubled down on her suggestion that a “national divorce” should take place in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
The right-wing Georgia Congresswoman said that Republicans now “couldn’t be further apart from the left,” in the aftermath of the fatal incident last week, which Greene claims was celebrated by “millions.”
Mike Bedigan has the story.
MTG doubles down on ‘divorce’ from Democrats: ‘We couldn’t be further apart’
Sinclair Broadcast Group says Jimmy Kimmel show suspension 'not enough'
Sinclair Broadcast Group has said the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show is “not enough,” and called for ABC and the Federal Communications Commission to “take additional action.”
Watch: Utah governor fires back at ‘conflict entrepreneur’ Steve Bannon
Utah governor slams Bannon as ‘conflict entrepreneur,’ urges calm after Kirk shooting
Democratic governors speak out against Jimmy Kimmel show suspension
Democratic governors have spoken out against the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show, calling for free speech to be protected.
Gavin Newsom of California
JB Pritzker of Illinois
Kathy Hochul of New York
