Democrats want to boost Biden Ukraine aid plan to near $40B
Congressional Democrats are preparing a plan that would boost President Joe Biden’s requested $33 billion Ukraine aid package to nearly $40 billion
Congressional Democrats are preparing a plan that would boost President Joe Biden's requested $33 billion Ukraine aid package to nearly $40 billion, and a House vote is possible as soon as Tuesday, two people familiar with lawmakers' thinking said.
In what would be a setback for Biden's push for more COVID-19 spending, the measure would not include any of added billions in pandemic spending that the president has wanted included in the plan.
The measure was described Monday by people who could speak only on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.
