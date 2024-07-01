✕ Close Biden addresses debate performance: ‘I don’t debate as well as I used to’

Joe Biden met with his family at Camp David in Maryland on Sunday to discuss his political future after Thursday’s disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, which only heightened doubts about his cognitive ability and sparked calls for him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

The president’s family reportedly encouraged him to stay the course as he spent the day with first lady Jill Biden, his children and grandchildren, with the possibility of firing campaign advisers said to have been discussed.

Biden appeared frail and his voice was hoarse and raspy during last week’s encounter.

His wayward and occasionally confused performance sent top Democrats into crisis talks and led to speculation that the party would try and replace him with another candidate.

Meanwhile, Trump’s potential vice presidential contenders came to his defense over the weekend regarding the more than 30 untrue statements he made during the debate.

North Dakota governor Doug Burgum and senators JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Tim Scott all joined the Sunday shows to try to shift the blame from the Republican candiate after he was accused of spreading lies about abortion, his record in office and the economy.