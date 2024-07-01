Biden’s family discusses firing campaign advisers over horrific debate performance against Trump: Live
President and Republican challlenger squared-off at a CNN-moderated debate last week that went badly for the commander-in-chief as he pursues a second term in the White House at 81
Joe Biden met with his family at Camp David in Maryland on Sunday to discuss his political future after Thursday’s disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, which only heightened doubts about his cognitive ability and sparked calls for him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.
The president’s family reportedly encouraged him to stay the course as he spent the day with first lady Jill Biden, his children and grandchildren, with the possibility of firing campaign advisers said to have been discussed.
Biden appeared frail and his voice was hoarse and raspy during last week’s encounter.
His wayward and occasionally confused performance sent top Democrats into crisis talks and led to speculation that the party would try and replace him with another candidate.
Meanwhile, Trump’s potential vice presidential contenders came to his defense over the weekend regarding the more than 30 untrue statements he made during the debate.
North Dakota governor Doug Burgum and senators JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Tim Scott all joined the Sunday shows to try to shift the blame from the Republican candiate after he was accused of spreading lies about abortion, his record in office and the economy.
Do debates matter? History hints at whether Biden could still recover
Nearly everyone agrees — including Biden himself — that he botched the first debate of the 2024 presidential election, but the question remains as to how much a debate performance matters when it comes to reclaiming the White House.
History shows the 81-year-old Democrat could still recover, writes Kelly Rissman.
Do debates matter? History hints at whether voters will forgive Biden’s rough night
‘Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know,’ Obama said after Biden’s debate night blunder, showing there is time for the incumbent to bounce back
Biden sees presidential odds fall while Harris rises after debate
The president’s odds of remaining the 2024 Democratic nominee have fallen in the wake of last week’s debate debacle, according to one sports-betting website.
While Biden is still the favored candidate and US vice president Kamala Harris remains far behind, her odds jumped after the debate, according to Oddschecker.
Biden’s odds dropped by roughly 40 per cent between last week and Friday morning.
Meanwhile, Harris saw her odds nearly double over the same period.
Here’s more from Katie Hawkinson.
Biden sees presidential odds fall while Kamala Harris rises hours after debate
Biden could still be replaced as the Democratic nominee, but some experts say that is unlikely
Trump asks if Biden is ‘choker’ or ‘cognitive mess'
Donald Trump has lashed out at Joe Biden in his latest Truth Social post about Thursday’s presidential debate.
The former president wrote:
Only three things could have been the reason that Crooked Joe Biden, the worst President in the history of the United States, failed so badly at the debate on Thursday night. THEY WERE: 1) “TRUMP WAS REALLY GREAT!” In all fairness, and I say in complete and total modesty, many, on both sides of the political spectrum, have said it was the greatest single debate performance in the long and storied history of Presidential Debates. Thank you! 2) CROOKED JOE “CHOKED” LIKE A DOG. 3) JOE IS A COGNITIVE MESS! It could be combinations of all three, but ask yourself this question, as a proud citizen of the United States of America (which no longer means a thing, to many, as millions of people flow into our Country, totally unchecked and unvetted!), would you rather have a President who is a CHOKER, or a President who is a COGNITIVE MESS??? Also, did my Debate Performance play a role in Joe’s total “disembowelment” before the World? Our Fake Historians over at CNN & MSDNC would like to know???
Philadelphia Inquirer calls on Trump to drop out, not Biden
Here’s a contrary opinion from the newspaper of record in the key swing state of Pennsylvania.
Trump veep candidate claims Republican’s departure from the White House was ‘smooth transition'
North Dakota governor Doug Burgum and senators JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Tim Scott all joined the Sunday shows to try to shift the blame from the Republican candiate after he was accused of spreading lies about abortion, his record in office and the economy during Thursday’s debate.
Burgum, in particular, absolutely outdid himself.
Trump tells Biden to ‘get the hell out of here’ at lie-filled rally
For balance, here’s Alex Woodward on Trump’s “victory lap” in Virginia following the debate.
The former president used his latest rally to argue that the upcoming election isn’t about whether the clearly-struggling Biden can “survive a 90-minute debate” but whether America can survive another four years under his leadership, suggesting that the country might not “survive another five months.”
Trump tells Biden to ‘get the hell out of here’ at lie-filled rally
Trump says he doesn’t believe Biden can be replaced because he ‘polls better than those people’
Biden comes out swinging for Trump after debate disaster
Hours after the first presidential debate, where he struggled to keep up with Trump’s avalanche of lies and couldn’t string together coherent sentences,a visibly energized Joe Biden acknowledged the previous night’s failures in fired-up remarks to a raucous rally crowd in North Carolina on Friday.
“I know I’m not a young man, to state the obvious,” he said at the end of his remarks in Raleigh.
“Folks, I don’t walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as well as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. I know how to to this job.
“I know what millions of Americans do: When you get knocked down you get back up.”
Andrew Feinberg and Alex Woodward have this report.
Biden targets Trump’s lies after debate disaster: ‘I know how to tell the truth’
The president gave a full-throated condemnation of Donald Trump in North Carolina, hours after the debate, calling him a ‘one-man crime wave’
Pelosi attacks Trump and says he might have ‘dementia’ after Biden’s rocky debate
Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi went on the attack on Sunday, coming to the defense of Joe Biden following his disastrous debate performance last week.
Pelosi, responding to calls from some Democrats and newspaper editorial boards for Biden to step aside and polling showing that a clear majority of Americans believe that he does not have the mental faculties to be president, pivoted to attacking the Republican candidate instead.
“There are healthcare professionals who think that Trump has dementia,” she told CNN.
“If we’re just talking about mental acuity, let’s be fair about it. Not even that he lies, that he doesn’t know the truth.”
Here’s what Trump thought of her remarks, by the way.
John Bowden has more.
Pelosi attacks Trump and says he might have ‘dementia’ after Biden’s rocky debate
Ex-speaker derides Trump as addled while rejecting calls for Biden to step aside
Biden clan tries to blame campaign staff for disastrous debate performance
The president’s family has blamed his campaign team for his disastrous debate performance on Thursday, questioning whether top advisers should be fired while insisting he should remain in the White House race.
James Liddell has more.
Biden clan tries to blames campaign staff for disastrous debate performance
First lady Jill, son Hunter and his children joined the president at Camp David where they discussed his dismal debate display and future in politics
Raskin admits Democrats are having ‘serious’ talks about dropping Biden
One of the president’s most influential allies in the House of Representatives, Jamie Raskin, became the first elected Democrat to admit to a news program on the record this weekend that his party is having “serious conversations” about whether Joe Biden should continue as the Democrats’ presidential nominee.
Raskin appeared for an interview with Ali Velshi on MSNBC and explained that the party would be unified in the fall — whether it was behind Biden, or another nominee he indicated the party could possibly choose before then.
“Obviously, there was a big problem with Joe Biden’s debate performance,” Raskins said.
“And there’s also just a tremendous reservoir of affection and love for Joe Biden in our party. So this makes it a difficult situation for everybody, but there are very honest and serious, rigorous, conversations taking place at every level of our party.
“One thing I can tell you is that regardless of what President Biden decides, our party is going to be unified... And so whether he’s the candidate or someone else is the candidate, he is going to be the keynote speaker at our convention, he will be the figure that we rally around to move forward and beat the forces of authoritarianism and reaction in the country.”
John Bowden reports.
Raskin says Democrats are having ‘serious’ talks about nominee being ‘someone else’
Influential House Democrat Jamie Raskin breaks with members of his own party who say Biden’s nomination is set in stone and acknowledges party is in discussions about Biden’s future
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments