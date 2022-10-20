Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Fox News reporter whom Joe Biden had called “a stupid son of a b****” asked him about the same topic that had led to the earlier insult.

The US president snapped at Fox reporter Peter Doocy on Wednesday after he asked him which was the bigger priority for him — inflation or abortion.

Mr Doocy has asked Mr Biden in January if inflation was a political liability for him, which led the president to mutter on a live microphone that Mr Doocy was “a stupid son of a b****”.

“Just hoping to clarify for midterm voters, top domestic issue: inflation or abortion?” Mr Doocy asked the president this time.

Mr Biden grinned on hearing the question and then answered: “All important! Unlike you, there’s no one thing. It crosses the board... domestic... ask me about foreign policy, too.”

“There’s multiple, multiple, multiple issues and they’re all important and we ought to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time. Thank you,” he added.

In the January press conference, Mr Biden had complained that all the press questions were about the military buildup around Ukraine, after which Mr Doocy had asked: “Will you take questions about inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?”

The president had responded with the name calling, thinking his microphone was off.

“No, that’s a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a b****.”

Mr Biden, however, had later apologised to Mr Doocy and told him that it was “nothing personal, pal”.

Later, when Mr Doocy was asked about the exchange, he said: “He didn’t want to take any questions off-topic. He was at an event about inflation. I asked about inflation. Now, wait to see if the White House has to bleep that on the transcript.”

Mr Biden had cursed publicly in 2010 as well, on celebrating the passage of the Affordable Care Act with former president Barack Obama.