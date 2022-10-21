Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Biden snaps at Fox News reporter for asking him his top priority for US

‘Multiple issues and they’re all important and we ought to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time,’ says Biden

Maroosha Muzaffar
Friday 21 October 2022 03:58
Comments
221020 - Joe Biden Snaps At Reporter For Asking Him Top Priority For Us-

A Fox News reporter whom Joe Biden had called “a stupid son of a b****” asked him about the same topic that had led to the earlier insult.

The president snapped at Fox reporter Peter Doocy on Wednesday after he asked him which was the bigger priority for him — inflation or abortion.

Mr Doocy had asked Mr Biden in January if inflation was a political liability for him, which led the president to mutter on a live microphone that Mr Doocy was “a stupid son of a b****”.

“Just hoping to clarify for midterm voters, top domestic issue: inflation or abortion?” Mr Doocy asked the president this time.

Mr Biden grinned on hearing the question and then answered: “All important! Unlike you, there’s no one thing. It crosses the board... domestic... ask me about foreign policy, too.”

Recommended

“There’s multiple, multiple, multiple issues and they’re all important and we ought to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time. Thank you,” he added.

In the January press conference, Mr Biden had complained that all the press questions were about the military buildup around Ukraine, after which Mr Doocy had asked: “Will you take questions about inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?”

The president had responded with the name calling, thinking his microphone was off.

“No, that’s a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a b****.”

Mr Biden, however, had later apologised to Mr Doocy and told him that it was “nothing personal, pal”.

Recommended

Later, when Mr Doocy was asked about the exchange, he said: “He didn’t want to take any questions off-topic. He was at an event about inflation. I asked about inflation. Now, wait to see if the White House has to bleep that on the transcript.”

Mr Biden had cursed publicly in 2010 as well, on celebrating the passage of the Affordable Care Act with former president Barack Obama.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in