President Joe Biden unveiled a new, tougher strategy against Covid-19 on Thursday centered around a nationwide vaccination mandate for private employers.

Under a White House plan, every employer with 100 employees or more will be required to institute a mandate requiring unvaccinated workers to either get the vaccine or submit to weekly Covid-19 testing, a potentially costly endeavor.

His plan also includes a major expansion of federally-backed Covid-19 testing. More than 80 million workers are expected to be affected by the mandate, which Mr Biden noted that many companies, “even Fox News”, are already instituting at their own discretion. The Department of Labor will be directed to instruct employers to give workers paid time off to receive their shots.

“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and it is caused that despite the fact that America has an unprecedented vaccination system...we still have 80 million americans unwilling to get the shot,” he said.

“Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are not vaccinated,” the president continued, adding that the roughly one in four Americans who say they are hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine “can cause a lot of damage, and they are”.

“Unvaccinated overcrowd our hospitals...leaving no room for those with a heart attack or cancer,” Mr Biden said.

