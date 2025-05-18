Joe Biden announces prostate cancer diagnosis: Latest updates
Biden, 82, was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, doctors determined it has spread to the bone
Former president Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, a spokesperson for Biden said in a statement on Sunday.
Biden, 82, received the diagnosis on Friday after doctors discovered a “small nodule” on Biden’s prostate that required additional evaluation.
Doctors said the cancer had a Gleason score of 9 or Grade Group 5 – indicating it is “high grade.” The Gleason score is the grading system doctors use to determine its aggressiveness.
Physicians determined that the cancer is metastatic to the bone.
The former president and his family are currently “reviewing treatment options” with his physicians.
“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” the spokesman said in a statement.
Tributes pour in from across the political spectrum
Tributes poured in from both sides of the aisle for former President Joe Biden on Sunday after his office announced that he has prostate cancer.
Read some of those tributes here:
Tributes pour in as Joe Biden announces prostate cancer diagnosis
Daughter of John McCain, close friend of Biden's, sends well wishes
Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Senator John McCain, extended well-wishes to Biden and his family after hearing of the diagnosis.
“Cancer is the absolute worst. It is hell. It is incredibly difficult for any family, anywhere that has to deal with it,” McCain wrote, reflecting on her own experience with her father’s cancer.
“Wishing nothing but healing, prayers, light and strength to President Biden and his family. I don’t believe times like these are appropriate for politics,” McCain continued.
John McCain and Biden were close friends for decades, despite belonging to opposite political parties.
Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene sends prayers to Biden
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Republican in the House and close ally of President Donald Trump, sent “prays” to Biden and his family after it was announced the former president has prostate cancer.
“I’m sorry to see this news. Cancer is truly awful. My Dad passed away in 2021 with cancer. Prays for Joe Biden and his family,” Greene wrote on X.
What does metastatic cancer mean?
Biden’s doctors determined his form of prostate cancer is “metastasis to the bone,” meaning the cancer has spread from its original location to another part of the body.
Many types of cancer can be metastatic and have the capacity to spread to bones however, some forms of cancer, such as prostate or breast cancer, are more likely to, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Joe Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ form of prostate cancer
Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer, his office has announced.
A spokesperson for the ex-commander-in-chief said on Sunday that the diagnosis was made on Friday after doctors found a small nodule on Biden’s prostate, which needed further evaluation.
Read more here:
Joe Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ form of prostate cancer
Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer
Former president Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, a spokesperson for the former president said in a statement on Sunday.
Biden, 82, was received the diagnosis on Friday after going in for an evaluation due to a “small nodule” on his prostate.
The spokesperson for Biden said he was reviewing treatment options with his family and physicians.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments